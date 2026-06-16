After Jalen Carter’s limited participation at the Philadelphia Eagles‘ mandatory minicamp, it’s clear that it is time to pay the defensive star.

While Carter’s lack of participation could very well be due to a setback after an injury-filled 2025 campaign, most insiders believe the decision to sit out of non-individual drills had more to do with not having a new deal in place.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it, but he declined to explain.

As the NFL world waits for the Eagles to get a deal done with Carter, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay attempted to project some of the league’s biggest extensions. Carter popped up on the list with a notable number.

Philadelphia Eagles Get $99 Million Contract Prediction

The projection: $99 million over three years.

A recent prediction from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included an AAV prediction between $32 and $35 million. This sits about in the middle.

“Although the Eagles can keep Carter on his current rookie contract through the 2027 campaign after exercising his fifth-year option, the team shouldn’t wait anywhere near that long to get a deal done,” Kay wrote.

“Carter has proven himself at the highest level and should soon solidify his importance to Philadelphia’s defensive efforts with a record-setting defensive tackle contract.”

Jalen Carter’s Eagles Tenure

In 2023, the Eagles selected Carter with the ninth-overall pick out of Georgia.

Being a top 10 selection, the Eagles expected Carter to be an instant contributor. He was that and more.

Despite not being a full-time starter as a rookie in 2023, Carter nearly won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished his first season with 33 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

In year two, Carter had 42 tackles (12 for a loss), 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Carter was a force for Philly’s defense amid their Super Bowl run.

During the 2025 season, Carter appeared in just 11 games. He had 33 tackles, five for a loss, 3.0 sacks, and seven pass deflections.

The Jalen Carter Question

Should the Eagles still break the bank on Carter after a down year, which included a controversial ejection and multiple injury concerns?

If the Eagles don’t, then another team will step in and do it later on. The tape doesn’t lie; when healthy, Carter is among the top defensive linemen in the game. The Eagles’ most successful seasons come from a strong and steady pass rush.

Carter has been an absoloute game-wrecker at times. The Eagles need to reward that.