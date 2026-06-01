Eagles, A.J. Brown Trade Talk Gets Interesting New Twist

The Philadelphia Eagles and star wide receiver A.J. Brown have had a wild offseason full of trade rumors and speculation.

At this point in time, a trade in the near future seems very likely. Brown and the Eagles are widely expected to part ways, with the New England Patriots being the clear-cut front-runner to acquire him from Philadelphia.

Brown has clearly been frustrated over the last couple of years with the Eagles. A change of scenery could do him well. Being able to reunite with head coach Mike Vrabel, who he had a good relationship with during their time with the Tennessee Titans, would be an ideal scenario.

With that being said, a new update has provided a new twist and an inside look into what Howie Roseman is thinking.

Eagles’ Howie Roseman Is ‘Ready to Put This Behind Him’

NBC Sports Philadelphia insider John Clark has reported that Philadelphia and the Patriots are expected to agree to a deal that would send Brown to New England for a 2028 first-round pick.

In addition, Clark shared how Roseman is feeling with a trade closing in.

“I hear it’s New England for a 2028 first-round pick. He’s a good football player, but that’s a helluva deal for Howie,” Clark wrote on X.

“It’s getting done. Howie is ready to put this behind him.”

A first-round pick has been the expected asking price from the Eagles for Brown. That would be a win for Roseman and company and the Patriots would feel comfortable with the deal. Brown would help them compete for a Super Bowl right now.

A Trade Could Materialize in the Very Near Future

Since earlier in the NFL offseason, Philadelphia has been expected to trade Brown somewhere around the June 1 date.

With today being June 1, there is a good chance that the deal could come to fruition soon. The Eagles need to get closure on the situation. Allowing the trade rumors and loud noise around the team to carry forward would be a mistake.

Roseman is likely holding out hope that another team or two will jump into trade discussions for Brown. That would allow him to get top dollar.

However, a first-round pick in 2028 would be a reasonable deal for both parties involved. If that is indeed the offer from New England, a deal will likely get done in the near future.

Expect to hear more reports and updates about Brown’s situation in the near future. For now, it sounds like Roseman is ready to get something done and move forward with the roster he has put together.