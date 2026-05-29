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Eagles Accused of Making ‘Hail Mary’ Leak for AJ Brown Trade

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A.J. Brown
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 7: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With June 1 just days away, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to move on from their top receiver, AJ Brown, after the key date.

However, the most recent reporting regarding the situation suggests that the Eagles and the New England Patriots have seen their negotiations stall out.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a first down against the Washington Commanders in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Eagles want a first-rounder out of the deal. The Patriots are holding firm on their decision not to include one in the pre-June 1 discussions.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculates that the Eagles leaked that information in order to create more market competition for AJ Brown’s services.

The Speculation Behind The Report

Eagles WR AJ Brown

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Our guess is that the Eagles deliberately leaked it as a Hail Mary effort to get someone else to come to the table,” Florio wrote on Friday.

“Remember, nothing is done until it’s done. Even if the Patriots and the Eagles have an understanding as to what the terms will be, the Eagles could pivot elsewhere if they want. The question is whether another team will swoop in.”

A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Jacksonville Jaguars

Getty A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Eagles were rumored to have previous suitors outside of New England. The Los Angeles Rams were reported as a top suitor for Brown, but those discussions fell through. Since then, the Rams haven’t seemed as interested.

For nearly two years, the Patriots have had their sights set on acquiring AJ Brown, and the speculation only grew when Mike Vrabel took over as the head coach. Brown and Vrabel previously worked together in Tennessee.

Stalled talks this late into the process probably won’t do much for dark-horse suitors. Since it’s speculated that Brown has an interest in a reunion with Vrabel, playing for a team he admittedly grew up rooting for, outsiders are likely out on the idea of trying to out-bid the Patriots, who are already hesitant on the price.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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