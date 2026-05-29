Eagles Accused of Making ‘Hail Mary’ Leak for AJ Brown Trade

With June 1 just days away, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to move on from their top receiver, AJ Brown, after the key date.

However, the most recent reporting regarding the situation suggests that the Eagles and the New England Patriots have seen their negotiations stall out.

The Eagles want a first-rounder out of the deal. The Patriots are holding firm on their decision not to include one in the pre-June 1 discussions.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculates that the Eagles leaked that information in order to create more market competition for AJ Brown’s services.

The Speculation Behind The Report

“Our guess is that the Eagles deliberately leaked it as a Hail Mary effort to get someone else to come to the table,” Florio wrote on Friday.

“Remember, nothing is done until it’s done. Even if the Patriots and the Eagles have an understanding as to what the terms will be, the Eagles could pivot elsewhere if they want. The question is whether another team will swoop in.”

The Eagles were rumored to have previous suitors outside of New England. The Los Angeles Rams were reported as a top suitor for Brown, but those discussions fell through. Since then, the Rams haven’t seemed as interested.

For nearly two years, the Patriots have had their sights set on acquiring AJ Brown, and the speculation only grew when Mike Vrabel took over as the head coach. Brown and Vrabel previously worked together in Tennessee.

Stalled talks this late into the process probably won’t do much for dark-horse suitors. Since it’s speculated that Brown has an interest in a reunion with Vrabel, playing for a team he admittedly grew up rooting for, outsiders are likely out on the idea of trying to out-bid the Patriots, who are already hesitant on the price.