Former All-Pro Sends Cold-Blooded Warning to Eagles About A.J. Brown

We’re just days away from June 1, and the Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from presumably trading away star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Philadelphia has been fielding trade calls on Brown for weeks after the tension between the Pro Bowler and the team boiled over, resulting in both sides agreeing a mutual parting of ways was needed.

But with Brown all but out the door, former All-Pro receiver Steve Smith had a pretty strong warning for the Eagles: don’t you dare blame everything that’s happened on Brown.

“Over time, just like everything else, people move on,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “And they’re going to have to move on. But he’s well beloved in that locker room. In that organization, he’s respected. Yeah, some people may not like the way he’s aired their dirty laundry, but don’t make it seem like he’s a headache and a problem child because he’s not.

“Just because he’s expecting and expressing that he wants to be better. No one goes to work and says, ‘Hey, I want to be fired and be really average today and receive all my payments.’ That’s not him. I don’t understand why people are so upset with athletes wanting to be good when half of the time the fans are complaining about, ‘You didn’t make that catch because of my fantasy team,’ or ‘You didn’t do this [and it] impacted my betting line.’”

Smith Says Life Without Brown Won’t Be Easy for Eagles

Because Brown had publicly criticized the team multiple times last season, many analysts have stated they believe the Eagles will be better off without Brown.

Smith, however, disagrees wholeheartedly.

“First of all, I think it’s so disrespectful to say that they’re better off without him,” Smith continued. “You know the acquisition, why he was brought it — he was brought in to elevate the room. Anytime you make a trade, you elevate the room. Does that guy make me better? Hell yeah he makes them better.

“Unfortunately, the offense for the Philadelphia Eagles has, at times, sputtered along. It has, at times, been average; it has been spectacular, but you can’t have the emotional rollercoaster that you’ve experienced with the Philadelphia Eagles. For me, I’m going to say they’re not better without him.”

To Smith’s point, it’s hard to imagine an offense losing a receiver who’s recorded 67 or more catches, 1,000 or more yards, and seven or more touchdowns with three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl championship in his four seasons would somehow be better off.

Jalen Hurts Squashes Rumored Tension With Brown

Some think part of the reason the Eagles are willing to trade Brown is because of the reported tension between himself and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Dianna Russini, formerly of The Athletic, reported last year that Brown and Hurts, who were once close friends, had suddenly drifted apart because the two weren’t on the same page when it came to the Eagles offense.

Hurts, however, has since poured cold water on any theories about he and Brown not being on good terms, especially since Hurts didn’t attend Brown’s wedding last weekend.

“Nothing’s changed…we’re really good,” Hurts recently said about his relationship with Brown. “I saw how beautiful the pictures came out at his wedding. I’m very happy for him and his wife and his family. It’s a beautiful thing to step into convenance so I was very excited and congratulatory towards that.”