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AJ Brown’s Final Message To Philadelphia Eagles Revealed

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 21: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, United States. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On June 1, the Philadelphia Eagles traded AJ Brown to the New England Patriots. It was the expected outcome before minicamp.

Since Brown was around the building recently to clear everything out, the star wide receiver sent a parting message to the organization by writing next to his picture that is posted on the wall full of Eagles Pro Bowlers over the years.

AJ Brown’s Final Message To Philadelphia Eagles Revealed

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“From what I was told, he added, ‘Best to ever play here, always open,'” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday, June 9. “Now, that signature is going to stay up on the wall.”

Clearly, Brown leaves the Eagles’ organization feeling like he accomplished plenty as a player while he was with the team.

The 28-year-old joined the Eagles after he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

AJ Brown’s History With The Eagles

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In 2022, Brown was a one-time Pro Bowler. By the time he arrived in Philly, the star wide receiver earned his second Pro Bowl nod and became an All-Pro for the first time.

Over four years, the star wide receiver notched three All-Pro nods and was a two-time Pro Bowler. He caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns.

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GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 09: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after the New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brown is in the top 10 for the Eagles in all-time receiving yards. Ranked up at No. 9, he falls behind Bobby Walston, who ranks eighth with 5,363 yards.

DeVonta Smith, who will serve as Brown’s replacement, is ranked 10th in the organization with 5,019 yards. It’s only a matter of time before Smith moves up the ranks, sending Brown to 10th on the list.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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