Eagles’ Star AJ Brown’s Girlfriend Kelsey Riley Posted Loving Tribute to Him

AJ Brown
Getty
AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown has a girlfriend named Kesley Riley, who has posted loving tributes to him on her social media accounts.

“That’s what’s important to me — and my daughter, my son, my girlfriend. I got Matthew 5:14: Your light shines like a lighthouse that cannot be hidden,” Brown told the Philadelphia Inquirer, in a lengthy 2023 profile of him.

That article described his girlfriend as “Kelsey” and his baby son as A.J., “for Arthur Juan, making him a Jr.”

Here’s what you need to know about AJ Brown’s girlfriend Kesley Riley:

Kelsey Riley Recently Posted a Collage of Photos With AJ Brown on Her Instagram Page

On January 28, Riley posted a series of photos to her Instagram page that show her in an embrace with Brown. She captioned the collage with several heart emojis.

The photos show the couple in various angles of embraces.

On January 26, she posted a video showing Brown lifting up their son on the field and wrote, “Super Bowl boundddddd💚 #flyeaglesfly #gobirds.”

“Training camp pics in honor of gameday 🦅💚” she wrote with a photo showing her with Brown’s kid.

Other photos on her page are glamour shots or document her travels. She also posted a photo showing a bouquet of red roses.

According to People, in addition to the son the couple share, Brown has a daughter from a different relationship.

According to People, Riley is also athletic. “Riley played multiple sports in high school and excelled in softball at Texas Southern University, where she was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha,” People reported.

In 2019, she posted a picture of her with a softball bat at graduation and wrote, “What lies behind me, and what lies before me are small matters compared to what lies within me. Softball has provided me with the biggest opportunity I could’ve ever imagined…. free education.”

That same year, she wrote, “My price just went up ! 8 days until graduation and I couldn’t be happier . I’m so blessed it’s crazy . Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way; my parents, family, friends, trainers, classmates, professors, and coaches. • • May 18th, Degree me pls ! 👩🏽‍🎓”

Kelsey Riley Called AJ Brown ‘My Man, My Best Friend’

AJ Brown

GettyAJ Brown Philadelphia Eagles

Riley has shared photos of Brown on Facebook as well.

“You deserve to be celebrated today & everyday . We are so thankful for you . You go so hard for our family 24/7 , nothing goes unnoticed . My man, my best friend, loml, & our Dada . Happy Father’s Day💙 we love you to the moon and back plus infinity!” she wrote with one post.

According to her Facebook page, Riley studied at Texas Southern University. She went to Belle Chasse High School, lives in Houston, Texas, and is from Bertrandville, Louisiana.

In 2023, she wrote with photos and videos of the couple’s son, “Mr. Man is 10 months today !!!! He now has 5 teeth (really had them at 9 months but I didn’t post lol).”

She added, “Ate boiled crab for the first time and got his first haircut. He’s standing for long periods of time, but prefers crawling bc he’s lightning fast😂. He now says ball ‘ba’ and does the ‘so big’ part from ms rachel . He attended his 1st eagles practice to watch his Dada 💚🤍 time is zooming by!”

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

