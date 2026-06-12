Before AJ Brown left the Philadelphia Eagles‘ facility for good, the star wide receiver literally wrote a message on the wall.

Brown took one last look at a picture of himself on the team’s Pro Bowl wall before penning his parting words.

“He signed it, and from what I was told, he then added, ‘The best to ever play here, always open,'” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported this week.

The message wasn’t well-received amongst fans, primarily due to the thought that many believe Brown was only concerned with his personal gains as a player.

Knowing that Brown requested a trade early on during the 2025 NFL season when the Eagles were rolling with an undefeated record, it was a poor look in the eyes of the fans.

AJ Brown Shoots Down Opportunity To Explain Final Message For Eagles

The story about Brown’s final day at the Eagles’ facility went viral on social media.

Therefore, a reporter inquired about the message following a New England Patriots‘ minicamp practice on Thursday, June 11.

Brown declined to give a real answer.

“I’m not going to get into that,” the star wide receiver said. “I appreciated my time in Philly, you know? I’m where my feet are. That’s the only thing that matters.”

AJ Brown’s Exit From The Eagles

After his third season with the Tennessee Titans, AJ Brown was traded to the Eagles before the 2022 NFL season.

He arrived in great spirits, forming one of the league’s most dangerous duos with Jalen Hurts. Brown became an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

For two seasons, Brown exceeded 1,400 yards. The Eagles were NFC Champions during his first season with the team.

Over the last two seasons of the four-year run, Brown surpassed 1,000 yards, posting seven touchdowns in each run. During the 2024 season, Brown and the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

He leaves Philadelphia with 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Eagles and the Patriots agreed to a trade, which sent a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia.