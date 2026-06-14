With the dust finally settling on the AJ Brown saga for the Philadelphia Eagles, the star wide receiver caused one last uproar before he made his way over the New England Patriots.

As Brown exited the Eagles’ facility for the final time, he was seen signing a picture of himself on the team’s Pro Bowl wall.

“The best to ever play here. Always open,” Brown reportedly wrote.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe recently reacted to the message that has gone viral this past week.

Ex-Eagles Star AJ Brown Gets Strong Message From NFL Hall of Famer

“Bro, I think you’re phenomenal,” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

“You’re not the best receiver to play there. You ain’t seeing [Terrell Owens]. Ever.

“I think you’re phenomenal. TO is one of the three best receivers to ever play in the NFL. One of the three best. I ain’t got him one, but I ain’t got him three either. I will leave it at that. I think you’re phenomenal. You did an outstanding job in your tenure there. Y’all went to two Super Bowls, you won one, you were a 1,000-yard receiver, you went to the Pro Bowl, but TO was a different animal.”

Brown exits the Eagles as a top 10 wideout in franchise history.

With 5,034 yards, Brown is No. 9 on the list. Considering DeVonta Smith is right behind him, it may only take a few games before Brown moves back one spot. At that point, Dallas Goedert would be the only threat to pass him right now.

Owens isn’t within the top 10. Sitting at No. 43 with just 1,963 yards, the record list doesn’t favor Owens in this conversation. However, he played in just 21 games for the Eagles, compared to Brown’s four-year tenure.

Brown’s spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame isn’t guaranteed right now. Owens made it there. Since Owens had an electric stint with the Eagles to add to his Hall of Fame career, it’s hard to debate in Brown’s favor when it comes to the topic of the best wideout to play in Philadelphia.