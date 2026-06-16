Eagles Praised for Signing NFL’s Biggest ‘Free Agent Steal’ Away From AFC Contender

When the Philadelphia Eagles were recruiting edge rusher A.J. Epenesa in free agency, it’s not hard to imagine them simply pointing to any number of pass rushers on their roster in recent years who took 1 big year playing on a low-level contract and turned it into the payday of a lifetime.

Milton Williams, a little-used former 3rd-round pick, took the 2024 season and turned it into a 4-year, $104 million contract with the New England Patriots.

Josh Sweat turned 8.0 sacks in 2024 into a 4-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jaelan Phillips turned a half-season with the Eagles following a midseason 2025 trade and turned it into a 4-year, $120 million contract with the Carolina Panthers — the largest contract in franchise history.

To get Epenesa, who has $20 million in career earnings and seemed on the verge of signing a massive contract just a few years ago, selling him on the idea of landing a similar deal following the 2026 season may have made signing a 1-year, $1.4 million contract a little more palatable.

In return, the Eagles may have swooped up the biggest steal in free agency in 2026, and done so just 1 month before the start of training camp.

“In 2024, A.J. Epenesa signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Bills,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “Prior to the start of free agency this offseason, A.J. Epenesa was projected to sign a contract worth $6.4 million per year. Epenesa originally signed a one-year deal worth up $5 million with the Browns in March but Cleveland was uncomfortable with his physical. Three months later, Eagles GM Howie Roseman may have found another steal in free agency. According to Spotrac, Philadelphia signed Epenesa to a one-year, $1.4 million contract with just $687,500 guaranteed.”

A.J. Epenesa Seemed on Verge of Stardom

Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2nd round (No. 50 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft out of Iowa, Epenesa seemed on the verge of stardom for most of the last 4 years.

Epenesa spent the 1st 6 seasons of his career with the Bills, including 3 consecutive seasons with at least 6.0 sacks and 7 TFL from 2022 through 2024, including 8 pass deflections and 2 interceptions in 2023.

Epenesa, 27, was in the final season of the 2-year, $12 million contract he signed in March 2024 and was playing for big-time money in the 2026 free-agent cycle — something that didn’t pan out after he finished with just 2.5 sacks and 9 QB hits in 16 games.

With the Eagles, if Epenesa is truly healthy, he will likely get a chance to make an impact for a team that has plenty of uncertainty at 1 of their starting edge rusher spots.

Eagles Signed $98 Million Edge Rusher

After trading for Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and signing him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension, the Eagles haven’t shown they have faith that Jalyx Hunt or Nolan Smith Jr. can be the standout they want at the other starting spot.

The Eagles haven’t exactly shown a lot of faith in the edge rushers they’ve drafted and developed in recent years.

Most notably, the Eagles chose to give New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff a 3-year, $51.1 million free-agent contract before the 2024 season and let veteran edge rusher Sweat play on a 1-year, $10 million contract — only to trade Huff 1 year later and see Sweat leave in free agency.