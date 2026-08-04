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Eagles’ NFL Free Agency Addition Has Blunt Message For Browns

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Buffalo Bills v Washington Commanders
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: AJ Epenesa #57 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Before AJ Epenesa was in the cards for the Philadelphia Eagles, he was bound to be with the Cleveland Browns.

The 27-year-old defensive end had just wrapped up a six-year run with the Buffalo Bills and hit free agency in 2026.

The Browns put an offer on the table for Epenesa, which was worth a reported $5.0 million for one season. Two weeks later, the deal was off.

According to a report from ESPN, the Browns were uncomfortable with Epenesa’s physical.

Eagles’ NFL Free Agency Addition Has Blunt Message For Browns

Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass as A.J. Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills defends during the fourth quarter in the game at Highmark Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Following the Tuesday, August 4, practice session for the Eagles, Epenesa addressed reporters and was asked about his failed deal with the Browns.

The veteran defensive end refused to go into specifics, but made one thing clear: He’s happy that the Browns did what they did.

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 14: AJ Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

“Cleveland, it was a weird situation, but I don’t necessarily want to go back and talk on that in just a weird sense,” he stated. “I’ll leave that in the past and just be happy that I’m not a Brown and that I’m an Eagle.”

As far as his health goes, Epenesa left no doubt about it.

“I’m very healthy—feeling good—happy to be here,” he added.

AJ Epenesa’s NFL Career

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills

GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 29: AJ Epenesa #57 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after sacking Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets for a safety during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on December 29, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After becoming an NCAA All-American and two-time All-Big Ten winner, Epenesa hit the NFL Draft out of Iowa in 2020.

The Buffalo Bills selected Epenesa with the 54th overall pick, making him a second-rounder.

From the jump, Epenesa appeared in 14 games with the Bills during the 2020 NFL season. In 2022, he registered 6.5 sacks, along with 16 tackles in 15 games. In 2023, Epenesa produced another 6.5-sack season, along with 20 tackles. He also had two interceptions that year.

It wasn’t until 2024 that Epenesa started in most of his appearances. With increased playing time, he produced 39 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Although Epenesa played more of a bench role again in 2025, he still came up with 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Epenesa joins a different situation in Philly, where he’ll look to secure a steady role on a playoff-contending team. It isn’t what he planned for initially, but he’s clearly embracing the challenge.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles’ NFL Free Agency Addition Has Blunt Message For Browns

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