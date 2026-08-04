Before AJ Epenesa was in the cards for the Philadelphia Eagles, he was bound to be with the Cleveland Browns.

The 27-year-old defensive end had just wrapped up a six-year run with the Buffalo Bills and hit free agency in 2026.

The Browns put an offer on the table for Epenesa, which was worth a reported $5.0 million for one season. Two weeks later, the deal was off.

According to a report from ESPN, the Browns were uncomfortable with Epenesa’s physical.

Eagles’ NFL Free Agency Addition Has Blunt Message For Browns

Following the Tuesday, August 4, practice session for the Eagles, Epenesa addressed reporters and was asked about his failed deal with the Browns.

The veteran defensive end refused to go into specifics, but made one thing clear: He’s happy that the Browns did what they did.

“Cleveland, it was a weird situation, but I don’t necessarily want to go back and talk on that in just a weird sense,” he stated. “I’ll leave that in the past and just be happy that I’m not a Brown and that I’m an Eagle.”

As far as his health goes, Epenesa left no doubt about it.

“I’m very healthy—feeling good—happy to be here,” he added.

AJ Epenesa’s NFL Career

After becoming an NCAA All-American and two-time All-Big Ten winner, Epenesa hit the NFL Draft out of Iowa in 2020.

The Buffalo Bills selected Epenesa with the 54th overall pick, making him a second-rounder.

From the jump, Epenesa appeared in 14 games with the Bills during the 2020 NFL season. In 2022, he registered 6.5 sacks, along with 16 tackles in 15 games. In 2023, Epenesa produced another 6.5-sack season, along with 20 tackles. He also had two interceptions that year.

It wasn’t until 2024 that Epenesa started in most of his appearances. With increased playing time, he produced 39 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Although Epenesa played more of a bench role again in 2025, he still came up with 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Epenesa joins a different situation in Philly, where he’ll look to secure a steady role on a playoff-contending team. It isn’t what he planned for initially, but he’s clearly embracing the challenge.