Alabama Star Dishes Lavish Praise On Eagles $75 Million Starter

The NFL season may be (somewhat on the horizon), but so is – as we all know – college football.

More imminently, indeed, is the release of the second yearly instalment of the recently revived, NCAA Football – now branded as “EA Sports College Football” since 2024.

Alabama receiver, Ryan Williams, has had his dream come true in being chosen to be on the cover, alongside Ohio State wideout, Jeremiah Smith; the pair form the tandem of the top two receivers in football heading into the 2025 season.

Now, in an interview with DJ Siddiqi, the second year – who is still just 18 years of age – revealed his thoughts on the honor.

Ryan Williams Has ‘Dream Come True’ In Being On Video Game Cover

“One thousand percent,” Williams said, when asked if this is a dream come true. “As a kid playing NCAA, I remember NCAA 14 being the last one and I was hurt. Before I came to school, I bought an Xbox 360 just so I could buy NCAA 14 so I could keep playing it until ’25 came out. It’s crazy.”

And Williams also had some generous words to put in the direction of Alabama alum, DeVonta Smith, who just helped the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The pair have been training together this past offseason.

“He’s a different type of human, he’s a true gladiator,” says Williams of Smith. “He’s in his own category, just because the way he operates in day-to-day life. A lot of people wouldn’t understand or believe someone even operates like that, from us working out at five o’clock in the morning. Instead of running after we get done working out, because your body’s already hot, he relaxes right after and turns his body back on when the sun is at its peak.

“We go run on the track or get work in the field, noon or 11:30 in the morning, when the sun’s right above your head, just because he likes to attack adversity,” says Williams of Smith. “That’s pretty much a lot of what I learned in that amount of time, to just attack adversity. Adversity is always going to strike. It’s about how you respond to it, and we punch in adversity straight in the mouth.”

Could Williams And DeVonta Smith Both End Up In Philly

A strong work ethic and an ability to conquer and overcome adversity is much of the reason why the Eagles gave Smith a 3 year, $75 million contract last offseason, entrenching him into the team’s plans through 2028.

Although the former Alabama stud had a slight down year in terms of numerical production – with 833 being his lowest yard total since entering the pros – he did miss four games.

Unless the Eagles suffer some great downturn in fortune, it feels rather improbable that they will be able to pair Williams with Smith when the latter enters the draft, likely in 2027 – given that at this point he seems to be a lock top 10-15 pick.

But things change, and often reunions happen more than one would imagine.