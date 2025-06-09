Eagles Trade Proposal Sends $68 Million Steelers Star to Philly

This offseason the Philadelphia Eagles have already lost significant talent off the edge—Josh Sweat departed in free agency, team legend Brandon Graham retired and Bryce Huff was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

That leaves Philly banking on Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt –who has shown promise — and recent additions Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, backed up by mid-level options like Patrick Johnson.

Considering what’s going on across the state with the Pittsburgh Steelers, should Eagles general manager Howie Roseman try to initiate an intrastate trade few would see coming by pursuing Alex Highsmith?

The Steelers currently have franchise cornerstone T.J. Watt looking to sign another extension, and they may not be able to afford to keep Highsmith around considering his future costs.

Let’s discuss.

Heavy Sports’ Trade Proposal Has Philadelphia Eagles Adding Alex Highsmith

Highsmith has steadily developed into a premier edge rusher since being drafted by the Steelers in the third round (102nd overall) in 2020. Initially a reserve as a rookie, he quickly made an impact, eventually earning a starting role by Week 13. He finished the season with 42 tackles and 2 sacks in 16 games.

The 2022 season was a breakout form him. Highsmith became a leader on Pittsburgh’s defense, finishing with 63 tackles and 14.5 sacks, while leading the entire NFL in forced fumbles (5). Notably, his strip-sack against the Cincinnati Bengals Week 1 placed him to a rare group: Since 2020, only three players logged at least 26.5 sacks, 59 QB hits, and 40 TFL, with Highsmith joining elite company alongside T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward.

In 2023, he signed a four-year, $68 million extension with Pittsburgh.

Las season, his impact remained strong. He finished with 6.0 sacks, 45 tackles and two passes defensed over 11 games. His career totals to date: 281 tackles, 35.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown across 77 games (66 starts).

Here’s a trade proposal we think could work for both teams:

Philadelphia receives: Alex Highsmith, 2026 4th-round pick (becomes 3rd-rounder if Highsmith records more than 11 sacks in 2025)

Pittsburgh receives: 2026 2nd-round pick, 2026 5th-round pick and a conditional 2026 6th-round pick that would elevate to a 5th if Highsmith hits 8 sacks in 2025.

Why This Move Could Be a Sneaky-Good One for Philly

From Philadelphia’s perspective, Highsmith fits several needs. First, he offers a dynamic complement to their existing front-seven—bringing sideline-to-sideline speed (33-inch arms, 4.70 second 40‑yard dash), toughness in the run game and the knack for creating takeaways. That rare trifecta—pressure, physicality, and ball skills—meshes well with Philly’s aggressive defensive philosophy under DC Vic Fangio.

Second, the Eagles are seeking to maximize pass-rush efficiency without overspending. Highsmith’s contract is team‑friendly relative to pure 15+ sack names. Lastly, Highsmith brings an intangible leadership presence that could be huge for the Eagles.

For Pittsburgh, with Highsmith’s cap hit at $18.6 million in 2025 and $20.1 million in 2026, trading him would free up significant cap space. That cushion could help free up the cash to extend core pieces like Watt.

Highsmith is already a proven player (35.5 career sacks, 9 forced fumbles and an interception returned for a TD over five seasons) for a reasonable average annual cap hit ($17 million APY). That price is cheaper than chasing a 15+ sack free agent, and he’s still 27 years old. By trading for Highsmith, the Eagles could still maintain cap room by avoiding a top-tier pass rusher contract while also adding a genuine difference-maker.

The Steelers may not be interested in parting with him, but it’s still worth a shot for Roseman, who never stops trying to better the franchise.