Ex-Eagles All-Pro Is Thrilled For Zach Ertz

Once again, the Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back one of their former Super Bowl champions, Zach Ertz.

Last season, the team did the same thing with the defensive end, Brandon Graham, when the defensive line required stronger depth.

While Graham’s situation was slightly different, considering he was just with the Eagles during the previous season, the situation still makes Graham feel like he knows what Ertz is currently going through mentally.

The tight end is returning to his former NFL home with the hopes of winning another Super Bowl before his career is all said and done.

Ex-Eagles Star Brandon Graham Is Thrilled For Zach Ertz

On a recent episode of Brandon Graham Unblocked, the former star edge rusher spoke about the return of Ertz to Philadelphia.

“Im loving that for him, because I know what that feels like, man, coming back somewhere where you thought it was over,” Graham said of Ertz.

“And a chance to come back, especially for me with retiring. Getting another opportunity, man, you just want to make the best of it and you’re hoping to go out on top. Hopefully, for him, he does go out on top because I do see us competing.”

Graham was a high-end pick in Philadelphia, getting selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played out his entire career with the team.

After the Eagles’ 2024 NFL season, Graham called it a career, stopping after 15 years of action. As the 2025 season progressed, he changed course. Graham returned to the field for nine more games, including a Wild Card battle in the playoffs.

While he left the door open for a return in 2026, Graham retired again.

Zach Ertz’s Return To Philadelphia

The star tight end landed on the Eagles as a second-round pick in 2013.

For the first nine seasons of his career, Ertz was a critical piece to the Eagles’ offense. Similar to Graham, he was a part of the first team to win a Super Bowl for Philadelphia.

During the 2021 NFL season, Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He spent three seasons with the Cardinals before going to the Washington Commanders in 2024. Over the past two seasons, Ertz played in 30 games for the Commanders, catching 116 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns.

For his 14th NFL season, Ertz is going to fire up a second stint with the Eagles. While Graham’s return didn’t conclude with a Super Bowl victory, he hopes that Ertz lands in a different situation.