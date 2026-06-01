After spending several seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, the superstar NFL cornerback seemingly feels emotional about a potential AJ Brown trade.

June 1 was always viewed as a key date for the Eagles to trade AJ Brown. Considering the New England Patriots are his top suitor by far, it should only be a matter of time before a deal gets done.

On Monday, June 1, Slay took to social media to send a message to his hundreds of thousands of followers. The veteran star believes that it’s a sad day for the Eagles’ franchise.

Ex-Eagles All-Pro Sends Sad Message About AJ Brown Situation

“Today might be a sad day for my eagles,” Slay wrote on X.

Slay joined the Eagles for the first time in 2020.

At the time, he was wrapping up a run with the Detroit Lions. The former second-rounder was one of the top players at his position, and gave the Eagles’ defense a look at cornerback that they hadn’t seen in a long time.

Brown joined the team in 2022. That year, Brown and Slay helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance since they won it all during the 2017 season.

Although the Eagles lost it that year, they were right back in 2024, taking home the Lombardi for the second time in franchise history.

For Slay, there’s clearly a lot of sentimental value for that team. Brown was a key piece for the Eagles for many seasons.

AJ Brown’s Time With The Eagles

Production-wise, AJ Brown was a star for Philadelphia. He appeared in 62 games over four seasons. The star wide receiver caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Brown was a two-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro with the Eagles.

While Brown’s production made him clearly one of the best wide receivers the Eagles had seen, the drama surrounding his name over the past couple of seasons has left a bad taste for Eagles fans.

Eagles Fans Don’t All Agree With Darius Slay

Darius Slay has a different perspective. Perhaps not being around for the roller coaster 2025 season helped him keep a different opinion on the situation.

Many Eagles fans disagreed with Slay on social media for his comment. Most want to see the drama go away. Trading Brown is the only way that can happen at this point.

The deal isn’t quite done yet, but the Eagles will be on trade watch every minute after 4 PM ET. on Monday.