Eagles’ All-Pro Star On Jalen Hurts: ‘I See A Fire Lit Under Him’

After a Super Bowl-winning season, Jalen Hurts still battled against the critics during the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 2025 NFL season.

Heading into the 2026 run, fresh off a first-round exit after losing his top target in AJ Brown, Hurts is certainly going to face a lot of doubters and negative narratives before stepping onto the field for next season.

Hurts likely won’t admit that all of that fuels him to have a better year, but the star offensive lineman Jordan Mailata reveals the truth on the matter.

Jordan Mailata Sends Strong Message On Jalen Hurts

“I think he’s coming here with a new hunger,” Mailata said on Take Off with John Clark.

“You can see it on the field, you can see it in the classroom, you can see it in the meetings, you can see how vocal he is, leading with confidence, and if he doesn’t know it, he’ll ask the question and get it resolved right away.”

Mailata arrived in Philadelphia shortly before Jalen Hurts was drafted by the team. Playing with a handful of quarterbacks on the Eagles, Mailata has never been more supportive for anyone other than Hurts.

The one-time Super Bowl MVP has done nothing but win over his All-Pro lineman.

“Being his teammate, been really fun getting to see how he deals with the turbulence off the field,” Mailata continued. “Never, deters him, never bothers him. He’s just cool, calm, and collected all the time. … I see a fire lit under him. He’s probably gonna deny it if you ask him next week. He’s gonna deny it, but I see that.”

Jalen Hurts Has Something To Prove?

The 27-year-old former second-round pick always approaches the game like he has something to prove.

While Hurts is one of the most consistent quarterbacks when it comes to winning games, he’s often viewed as a player on the hot seat by outsiders.

With the 2025 NFL season being viewed as a down year for the star quarterback, he’s surely going to face his fair share of doubt in 2026.

Mailata’s message makes it clear that while Hurts hears it, his approach is inspiring. Soon, Hurts will get a chance to put it all together for Philly’s next campaign.