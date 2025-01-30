Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Need 'Urgency' in Bringing Back NFL All-Pro LB

Zack Baun
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

If there’s someone out there who could have anticipated Zack Baun’s ascendency to one of the NFL’s elite defenders in 2024 — outside of Baun and his family and close friends — please make yourself known.

Even the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed Baun to a 1-year, $1.6 million free agent contract in March 2024, could not have had an inkling he would become what he has over the course of the regular season and playoffs. That’s arguably the NFL’s best inside linebacker, and that he did so after changing positions makes it all the more incredible.

Now, with the Eagles on the verge of facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in New Orleans, there is an impetus on signing Baun to a new contract in order to solidify their defense in 2025.

“The Eagles thought they were getting a rotational edge rusher and special teams contributor when they signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on January 29. “Instead, he developed into one of the best off-ball linebackers in football … Philadelphia doesn’t typically invest a ton in the linebacker position, but with Nakobe Dean facing a long recovery from a torn patellar tendon, there should be even more urgency to sign its breakout star to a long-term deal.”

Baun became a full time starter for the first time in his career in Philadelphia, where he earned NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 interception and 5 forced fumbles on the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

“It makes me think there’s other players out there who might be out of position, might be playing in the wrong position and just need to move spots,” Baun told NFL Network’s Stacey Dales after the NFC Championship Game. “And they need to just get that opportunity, to find that right fit.”

Eagles Had Chance to Sign Baun During Season

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder urged the Eagles to re-sign Baun during the regular season.

“The 27-year-old joined Philly on a modest one-year, $1.6 million contract this past offseason,” Holder wrote on November 25. “He has significantly outplayed that deal and become one of Philadelphia’s centerpiece defenders. He has flashed while chasing down ball-carriers, rushing the quarterback and in coverage. The do-everything linebacker is likely to cash in with a significant contract should he reach the open market. The Eagles shouldn’t allow him to get there.”

Baun has set himself up for the payday of a lifetime — Spotrac has his market value projected around a 2-year, $20 million contract. Through his first 5 NFL seasons, Baun has approximately $8.3 million in career earnings.

Philly Could Lose Another Elite Defender

Baun isn’t the only player the Eagles are in danger of losing to free agency — edge rusher Josh Sweat is also in line for a big payday.

Sweat might already be too pricey for Philadelphia. Pro Football Network currently has Sweat listed as the No. 3 overall NFL free agent available in 2025 and the Eagles have  just $18.9 million in projected salary cap space. 

Spotrac has Sweat’s market value at a 3-year, $45 million contract that would pay him $15 million annually.

