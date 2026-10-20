Maybe the Philadelphia market is too much for Andy Dalton to deal with at this stage of his career. Or, perhaps the Philadelphia Eagles just didn’t give the veteran quarterback a positive experience while he was on the roster.

Either way, Dalton made an interesting choice when he decided to enter a situation where he’s deeper down the depth chart in the QB room for the Atlanta Falcons rather than where he would be in Philadelphia.

Last week, the Eagles reportedly reached out to Dalton for a reunion. The veteran quarterback rejected their request and took his talents to Atlanta.

Eagles insider Jeff McLane pointed out just how interesting that decision is, to say the least.

Ex-Eagles QB’s Bizarre Decision Is A Bad Look For The Team

“Interesting that Andy Dalton signed with the Falcons when the #Eagles clearly need a backup QB and it was reported at the time he was released that the team might bring him back. He may not even be the backup to starter Michael Penix, Jr. in Atlanta with Tua Tagovailoa there. They will reportedly compete for that job,” McLane wrote on X.

“So assuming Dalton had the option to return to Philly — where he was just recently the No. 2 QB and conceivably still in the conversation to start if Tanner McKee faltered — he chose somewhere where he likely has less a chance of playing.”

Clearly, the Eagles are in a tough spot. Injuries have been piling up at a rapid pace throughout the season, and the offense hasn’t looked improved at all under the first-year offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion.

With a loss against Dalton’s former team, the Carolina Panthers, the Eagles are officially in the midst of a four-game losing streak. There could be plenty of opportunities at the quarterback position in Philadelphia, considering Hurts’ setback will cost him the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Still, the idea of being a sure backup, who could eventually start, doesn’t appeal to Dalton. Not that Eagles fans will be upset about his personal decision, but it does raise more red flags about the current state of the Eagles’ offense.

Andy Dalton’s Infamous Series

After competing with Tanner McKee for the backup QB spot during the preseason, Dalton entered the 2026 NFL season as the primary backup to Jalen Hurts.

When Hurts was getting evaluated for a concussion in Week 3, Dalton checked in for a series. He handed the ball off a few times and threw just one pass. The veteran QB ended up tossing a red zone interception, deflating a ton of momentum the struggling Eagles finally gained in a first-half drive.

That decision caused the Eagles to demote Dalton to QB3 for the following week. Not long after, he was released. Dalton handled the media storm well after his infamous series, but it’s clear he doesn’t want to face it again.

The Eagles started McKee on Sunday and moved the rookie Cole Payton into the QB2 spot. Since Dalton rejected their offer, the Eagles pivoted to Dallas Cowboys practice squad passer Joe Milton. Barring any changes, McKee should get his second straight start on Monday to face the Dallas Cowboys.