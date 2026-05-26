Eagles May Have Another Potential Trade Suitor for A.J. Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have been in the rumor mill all offseason long. A.J. Brown has been the main topic of those conversations.

Brown remains a likely trade candidate. He is expected to be moved at some point in the near future. Sticking around with the Eagles would be a complete surprise.

Most of the rumors surrounding Brown have been connected to the New England Patriots. A reunion with Mike Vrabel is the expected outcome. That being said, things can change and other teams could look to jump into the trade sweepstakes last second.

With that being said, a new potential trade destination has been suggested for Brown.

Eagles Might Have Another A.J. Brown Trade Suitor

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has suggested that the Indianapolis Colts could make sense for Brown. They traded Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this offseason and clearly have a need at the wide receiver position.

Knox believes that Brown would be the perfect replacement for Pittman in Indianapolis.

“Brown would be an ideal replacement,” Knox wrote. “Though he doesn’t possess the length of Pittman (6’4″), he’s still a bigger receiver (6’1″, 226 lbs) with a proven ability to win contested catches. He has also proven himself under head coach Shane Steichen, who was Philly’s offensive coordinator during Brown’s inaugural Eagles campaign.”

Last season, the Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL throughout the first half of the year. Unfortunately, injuries derailed their second half and they ended up losing the last seven games of the season and missing the playoffs.

Adding a star like Brown would take the offense to another level. Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor would more than approve of this move.

Howie Roseman Is Hoping for a Bidding War

To this point in the Brown trade saga, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has stood his ground. Roseman has not pulled the trigger on a deal and has remained firm in his asking price.

As has been the case over the years, Philadelphia is looking to win the deal. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and should bring high value.

If the Eagles were able to drum up a bidding war, they could receive a massive haul.

Brown has played the last four seasons with Philadelphia. He has produced at least 1,000 receiving yards in each year and has totaled 32 touchdowns. Those numbers would make almost every team in the NFL like to have a player like Brown.

Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about Brown’s future. Whether or not the Colts are interested remains to be seen, but they are worth keeping an eye on.