Philadelphia Eagles Announce Arena Club Partnership With Fan Giveaway

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a multi-year partnership with Arena Club on August 3, bringing the sports-card marketplace and grading platform into the team’s game-day and digital programming.

The agreement is Arena Club’s first official partnership with an NFL organization. Eagles fans will see the company featured through activations at Lincoln Financial Field, original social content and a launch sweepstakes offering access to the team’s 2026 home opener.

Eagles-Arena Club Sweepstakes Includes Sideline Passes

The two sides are launching the partnership with a sweepstakes built around an Eagles game-day experience.

One grand-prize winner will receive two tickets and pregame sideline passes to the Eagles’ 2026 home opener. The package also includes a tour of the Jefferson Health Training Complex and an Arena Club pack opening inside the Eagles Draft Room.

Entries are being accepted through Arena Club’s official giveaway page. Readers should review the sweepstakes’ official rules, eligibility requirements and entry deadline before participating.

“Partnering with an industry leader like Arena Club gives us new ways to bring fans closer to the game and players they love,” Eagles senior vice president of corporate partnerships Brian Napoli said in the team’s announcement.

Napoli added that the organization plans to create original content and fan experiences demonstrating Arena Club’s platform.

Arena Club co-founder and CEO Brian Lee said the partnership is intended to reach Eagles fans at games, through their phones and within the collecting community.

Eagles Players Will Open Arena Club Slab Packs

The agreement extends beyond Arena Club branding.

The company will receive exposure through LED signage and game-day activations at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles also plan to release a social series featuring players opening Arena Club Slab Packs.

Slab Packs are opened digitally but are backed by physical cards. After opening one, a collector can retain the card within Arena Club’s online marketplace, list it for sale or request shipment of the physical graded card.

That format gives the Eagles material for player-driven videos while introducing fans to a product that combines the experience of opening a pack with an online card marketplace.

Arena Club was co-founded by Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Lee and Jesse Glass. The company also offers card grading, buying, selling and digital-vault services.

For a limited time, the company is advertising a 20% discount for an Eagles fan’s first Slab Pack with the promotional code EAGLES, according to the partnership announcement. Terms, availability and expiration details should be confirmed at checkout.

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Author’s Arena Club Giveaway Is Separate From Team Sweepstakes

Arena Club and the Philadelphia Eagles generously provided Heavy with a promotional code to try an Arena Club slab pack opening. The product shown in the video above will also be offered through a separate giveaway on my personal Instagram page.

Readers can visit @406carddesk for the entry instructions, deadline and complete rules once the giveaway is live.

That promotion should not be confused with the official Eagles-Arena Club sweepstakes. The Instagram giveaway is being conducted independently by the author and does not include the tickets, sideline passes, training-complex tour or Draft Room experience described in the team’s promotion.

Disclosure: The author received a promotional product from the Philadelphia Eagles and Arena Club for the opening featured in this article. The author is also independently giving away the opened product through a personal Instagram account. That personal giveaway is separate from, and is not sponsored or administered by, Heavy.