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Ex-Eagles CB Gets Devastating Injury News After Week 2

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Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the New York Giants during the first half in the game at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

It’s a tough week for injuries inside and outside of the Philadelphia Eagles’ organization.

While the Eagles have their fair share of setbacks to worry about after Week 2, one of their former standout cornerbacks, Avonte Maddox, received a devastating diagnosis.

Ex-Eagles CB Gets Devastating Injury News After Week 2

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 04: Avonte Maddox #29 of the Detroit Lions intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

“Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB Avonte Maddox will require season-ending surgery to the foot injury he sustained Thursday night at Buffalo,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday, September 21.

The former Eagles corner will begin his recovery process and focus on returning for the 2027 NFL season.

Whether that will be with the Detroit Lions or not is unclear.

Avonte Maddox’s Post-Eagles Run

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After spending the first chunk of his career with the Eagles, Maddox signed a one-year deal to join the Lions ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Last year, he appeared in 14 games. The veteran cornerback totaled 32 tackles and deflected four passes. He also had one interception.

Maddox started both games he appeared in this year. The veteran deflected two passes and racked up 10 tackles before going down with his foot injury.

Being on another one-year deal, Maddox is set to hit the free agency market next spring. His next move will be unclear for quite some time.

Avonte Maddox’s Post-Eagles Run

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

After spending the first chunk of his career with the Eagles, Maddox signed a one-year deal to join the Lions ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Last year, he appeared in 14 games. The veteran cornerback totaled 32 tackles and deflected four passes. He also had one interception.

Maddox started both games he appeared in this year. The veteran deflected two passes and racked up 10 tackles before going down with his foot injury.

Being on another one-year deal, Maddox is set to hit the free agency market next spring. His next move will be unclear for quite some time.

Avonte Maddox With The Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 28: Avonte Maddox #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles selected Maddox with their fourth-round pick in 2018.

At the time, Maddox was coming out of Pittsburgh. He ended up spending seven seasons playing for the Eagles. Maddox started in 41 of the 81 games he played.

With the Eagles, Maddox totaled 270 tackles and got eight hits on the QB. He also had eight forced fumbles and four interceptions. Maddox was a part of the Eagles’ latest two NFC Championship teams, and played a role in their Super Bowl LIX victory.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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