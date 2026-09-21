It’s a tough week for injuries inside and outside of the Philadelphia Eagles’ organization.

While the Eagles have their fair share of setbacks to worry about after Week 2, one of their former standout cornerbacks, Avonte Maddox, received a devastating diagnosis.

Ex-Eagles CB Gets Devastating Injury News After Week 2

“Lions HC Dan Campbell said CB Avonte Maddox will require season-ending surgery to the foot injury he sustained Thursday night at Buffalo,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday, September 21.

The former Eagles corner will begin his recovery process and focus on returning for the 2027 NFL season.

Whether that will be with the Detroit Lions or not is unclear.

Avonte Maddox’s Post-Eagles Run

After spending the first chunk of his career with the Eagles, Maddox signed a one-year deal to join the Lions ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Last year, he appeared in 14 games. The veteran cornerback totaled 32 tackles and deflected four passes. He also had one interception.

Maddox started both games he appeared in this year. The veteran deflected two passes and racked up 10 tackles before going down with his foot injury.

Being on another one-year deal, Maddox is set to hit the free agency market next spring. His next move will be unclear for quite some time.

Avonte Maddox’s Post-Eagles Run

After spending the first chunk of his career with the Eagles, Maddox signed a one-year deal to join the Lions ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Last year, he appeared in 14 games. The veteran cornerback totaled 32 tackles and deflected four passes. He also had one interception.

Maddox started both games he appeared in this year. The veteran deflected two passes and racked up 10 tackles before going down with his foot injury.

Being on another one-year deal, Maddox is set to hit the free agency market next spring. His next move will be unclear for quite some time.

Avonte Maddox With The Eagles

The Eagles selected Maddox with their fourth-round pick in 2018.

At the time, Maddox was coming out of Pittsburgh. He ended up spending seven seasons playing for the Eagles. Maddox started in 41 of the 81 games he played.

With the Eagles, Maddox totaled 270 tackles and got eight hits on the QB. He also had eight forced fumbles and four interceptions. Maddox was a part of the Eagles’ latest two NFC Championship teams, and played a role in their Super Bowl LIX victory.