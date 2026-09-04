Ex-Eagles Player Lands With Raiders After Forgotten Season

Former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Azeez Ojulari has found a new home after spending the 2025 NFL season with the team.

Although Ojulari initially joined the Atlanta Falcons for the 2026 NFL season, he was cut loose after the Falcons put together their final 53-man roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up the ex-Eagle for their practice squad.

“Raiders signed former Saints WR Ronnie Bell, former Giants G Evan Neal and former Giants DE Azeez Ojulari to their practice squad,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on September 3.

Azeez Ojulari’s Eagles Season

Back in March 2025, the Eagles added Ojulari on a one-year deal. He was set to make $4 million for the season.

Although Ojulari had a chance to make a contribution to a strong defensive front in Philadelphia, the story of his lone season was injuries.

Ojulari appeared in three games, starting in all but one of those appearances. He collected six tackles, one of which went for a loss. Ojulari had one hit on the quarterback.

After suffering a hamstring injury early on, Ojulari was placed on the Eagles’ injured reserve list. His season concluded, and the veteran didn’t return to the Eagles for the 2026 NFL season.

The NFL Journey Of Azeez Ojulari

Coming out of Georgia in 2018, Ojulari was drafted in the second round. The former No. 50 pick landed with the New York Giants.

Over four seasons with the Giants, Ojulari appeared in 46 games. He started 30 of those matchups. By the end of his Giants career, Ojulari wrapped up with 107 total tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 37 hits on the quarterback, and 22.0 sacks.

Clearly, Ojulari still has a lot to prove going into year six. Although he lands on Las Vegas’ practice squad, the veteran’s experience could help him see an elevation at some point, as the Raiders are still in a rebuilding phase.