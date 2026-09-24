The performance of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ run game has been concerning. Going into Week 3, the health of the backfield adds more worry to the situation.

Saquon Barkley is at the top of the pecking order for the Eagles, and he’s been dealing with a stinger.

After Tank Bigsby led the Eagles in carries during the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans, the backup running back seems to be dealing with some sort of setback on his own.

As the Eagles gathered for their first practice of the week on Thursday, September 24, Bigsby was of a few Eagles players not practicing.

“Tank Bigsby was sidelined,” Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The Eagles haven’t revealed the official injury report just yet.

Eagles’ Backfield Concerns Go Beyond Saquon Barkley

Barkley was suited up for Thursday’s practice session, which is a positive sign for his playing status in Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Barring any additional setbacks, Barkley “expects to play” in Week 3, according to Jeff McLane.

As for Bigsby, his situation is more of a mystery.

It’s been a slow start to the 2026 NFL season for Bigsby so far. During the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Bigsby had just one carry for three years. He was out-snapped by Will Shipley, who is listed No. 3 on the depth chart.

In Week 2 against the Titans, Bigsby led the Eagles with 13 carries. He struggled by totaling just 33 yards, coming to an average of 2.5 yards per carry.

Throughout training camp, Bigsby seemed poised to have a higher workload behind Barkley. So far, he hasn’t been much of a factor in Sean Mannion’s offense. A possible setback could further complicate the backfield going into Monday’s game.