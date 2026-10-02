Both sides of the ball will take big hits for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

For the defense, the inside linebacker Zack Baun has been dealing with a concussion. Once it was revealed that Baun was in the protocol as early as Wednesday, that put his status for Sunday’s action in question.

The Eagles returned to the field for practice on Thursday and Friday, and Baun was absent for both sessions. Similar to the wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Baun is on pace to miss the action against the Rams.

Eagles Get Bad News On 7-Year NFL Vet Before Rams Game

“No DeVonta Smith or Zack Baun at Friday practice – expect them to be listed as out for Sunday’s game,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ashlyn Sullivan reported on Friday.

Without Baun, the Eagles’ defense loses one of its most consistent contributors. That’s a tough break, considering the Rams have one of the better offenses in the league.

Zack Baun’s Season So Far

When the Eagles opened the 2026 NFL season, Baun dominated in a game against the Washington Commanders.

The veteran linebacker came up with 12 tackles (one for a loss) and had two pass deflections.

In Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, Baun totaled four tackles, with one going for a loss. In Week 3 against the Titans, the Eagles watched Baun come up with nine tackles and one pass deflection. Still, the Eagles’ defense struggled throughout the night, losing 27-7 to fall to 2-1 on the year.

Baun has been one of the top defenders for the Eagles over the past two seasons. He hasn’t missed much action, marking Sunday’s game as just his third absence if he’s indeed out of the mix.