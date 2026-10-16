Eagles Get Bad Saquon Barkley Sign For FInal Practice Before Panthers Game

When the Philadelphia Eagles took the field for their third practice session of the week, some key players saw their statuses change in a good way.

Saquon Barkley? His did not, unfortunately.

According to multiple reporters in attendance, Barkley was not around to practice. That’s a clear sign he won’t get the nod to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“It’s looking like Saquon Barkley will not return Sunday against Carolina. He has missed practice all week,” John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported on X.

Saquon Barkley Injury: What’s The Latest?

The Eagles haven’t offered any detailed updates on Barkley’s status since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

Even his timeline for recovery is unclear. When the Eagles found out about his diagnosis, it was reported that Barkley is “week-to-week.”

He wasn’t ruled out for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars right away, but eventually, the Eagles made that their final call.

Heading into the Week 6 battle against the Panthers, Barkley’s status hasn’t been made official, but all signs are pointing to him missing the action.

Saquon Barkley’s Down Season

Consider year three of Barkley’s Philadelphia era another sign of regression.

After he turned in one of the best rushing performances in NFL history in 2024, Barkley had an expected decline. Reaching 2,000 yards wasn’t an expectation for him.

In 16 games during the 2025 NFL season, Barkley rushed 280 times for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. It was still a decent season, but 2026 is shaping up to be his worst yet since stepping foot in Philadelphia.

Barkley started and finished just two out of four games this year. He left Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans with a stinger. His injury against the Los Angeles Rams cut his day short in the first half.

If Barkley is indeed out on Sunday against the Panthers, he’ll enter Week 7 with just 36 carries for 182 yards and zero touchdowns.