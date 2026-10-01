Eagles Get Bad Zack Baun Sign While Preparing For The Rams

For the first time this week, the Philadelphia Eagles are holding an actual practice to prepare for the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, there weren’t any signs of the veteran linebacker Zack Baun on the field. That doesn’t come as a total shock since Baun has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol this week.

“Doesn’t appear that LB Zack Baun (concussion) is out here either. He’s still in the protocol with three days until Eagles-Rams,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported.

Eagles Are In Danger Of Missing Zack Baun Against The Rams

The fact that Baun is dealing with a concussion is a big problem on its own.

Since the Eagles are on a short week, that just adds an extra layer of issues for the team as they attempt to bounce back after a tough loss against the Chicago Bears.

Baun still has a chance to get cleared, but he’s going to cut it close. If he does, he’ll enter Week 4 with missed practice.

Zack Baun So Far This Season

The 29-year-old started the season off red-hot.

In the opener against the Washington Commanders, Baun dominated with 12 tackles and two pass deflections.

When the Eagles took on the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 2, Baun had just four tackles, with one going for a loss.

The Week 3 battle against the Bears was bad for everybody not named Quinyon Mitchell. Baun finished the game with nine tackles, with two going for a loss, and a pass deflection.

Ultimately, the Bears got whatever they wanted, whether it was on the ground or in the air. Baun has had better performances than that, but clearly, a setback was in play.

The Eagles hope that Baun can return to the field in time to take on the Rams, but he seems to be cutting it close.