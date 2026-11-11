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Bengals Coach Sends Message To Eagles After Failed Trade

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Cincinnati Bengals v Green Bay Packers
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hours before the NFL capped trades for the reainder of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles believed they had a trade in place with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The defensive end Arnold Ebiketie was set to join the Bengals, while the Eagles would acquire more draft capital. Not even two hours later, the Bengals backed out.

The trade ended up falling through, and the Eagles were rumored to be frustrated. After that, the Eagles didn’t get another deal done.

Cincinnati Bengals
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 29: Zac Taylor the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals talks to the media during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 29, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Wednesday (November 11), the Bengals hit the field for practice. Beforehand, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor publicly addressed the failed trade.

On behalf of the Bengals’ organization, he apologized to the Eagles.

Bengals Coach Sends Message To Eagles After Failed Trade

Cincinnati Bengals Training Session And Press Conference
GettyMADRID, SPAIN – NOVEMBER 05: Zac Taylor, Head Coach of Cincinnati Bengals, speaks with media during the Press Conference at Ciudad del futbol de Las Rozas on November 05, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

“Obviously, we tried something yesterday. Duke (Tobin) was very explicit with me when he came and spoke to me of how he wanted this portrayed, and I’m not comfortable doing it, but I’m gonna do what he asked,” Taylor told reporters.

“We did make an effort to put some depth in there in place of Cashius (Howell). As we got into it, obviously it was going to be a little more costly than we initially anticipated. Duke is really apologetic about it and wants to make clear Philly was a great trade partner and it was on our end, and that’s just the way things go.”

Moving forward, the Eagles have to roll with a player, who now knows they tried to trade him.

Detroit Lions v Cincinnati Bengals
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 13: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the second half of the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ebiketie joined the Eagles for the 2026 NFL season on a one-year deal, with hopes of competing for a title. Instead, he landed on a team that is 2-7 at the bye, and the team attempted to cast him off for a late-round pick.

This season, Ebiketie has appeared in nine games. He registered 25 tackles, along with getting two hits on the quarterback.

Since Ebiketie will stick around after all, the Eagles ended up moving on from just one player this week–sending Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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