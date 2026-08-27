Eagles-Bengals NFL Preseason Finale Unlikely To Include Ja’Marr Chase

The Philadelphia Eagles will get one last test in the NFL preseason before the games start to count.

Friday’s August 28 action will be against the Cincinnati Bengals. So far this preseason, the Eagles have taken a very cautious approach. As usual, the team hasn’t been rolling with its starters for the most part.

The Bengals’ current situation is a good reminder why the Eagles take that direction before the regular season.

Ja’Marr Chase Injury Raises Eyebrows

You can’t put every player on ice throughout the summer. Unfortunately, injuries can and do occur in practice. The Bengals suffered a setback this week, as their star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase went down with a concerning lower-body injury.

After leaving practice limping, Chase didn’t get a definitive update on his regular-season status just yet. However, it’s been made clear that the Bengals are unlikely to roll out Chase during the preseason finale against the Eagles. There won’t be a full dress rehearsal from the Bengals.

Chase Would’ve Been A Good Test

Since landing in the league, Ja’Marr Chase has been one of the top wide receivers in the game.

For the Eagles’ developing secondary, Chase could’ve offered them a good test before they make it to the regular season.

Since 2021, Chase has appeared in 78 games for the Bengals. He caught 520 passes for 6,837 yards and 54 touchdowns. Just last year, Chase appeared in 16 games and caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight scores.

The Bengals aren’t ready to put a status on Chase’s Week 1 just yet, but the Eagles aren’t expected to see him on Friday.