Aclip of Makai Lemon from Philadelphia Eagles rookie camp went viral on social media this week.

As Lemon showed off his quick footwork and an ability to make a tough catch with a defender on him, it has a lot of Eagles fans excited about their first-round rookie.

The former NFL Pro Bowl wideout, TJ Houshmandzadeh, spoke on Lemon after taking a look at the clip. That’s when he discussed Lemon’s boom-or-bust potential in the NFL.

Ex-Bengals Star WR Gets Honest On Eagles Rookie Makai Lemon

On the Speakeasy show, Houshmandzadeh was presented with two simple questions: Will Lemon help Eagles fans quickly get over the loss of AJ Brown, the player?

Houshmandzadeh was sure that it wouldn’t be the case. For starters, Lemon is expected to come in and play in the slot. He’s a different type compared to Brown, who is a big-bodied No. 1, who gives you a little bit of everything.

As far as boom-or-bust goes, Houshmandzadeh stated that Lemon would be more DeVonta Smith than Jalen Reagor in Philadelphia.

“He’s not gonna be a bust. He’s too good a football player,” said the Pro Bowler.

“He’s just a good football player. He just doesn’t have the size you would like outside of that. If he was six feet, he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a great pick.’ It’s because of one, you’re not very big. Two, you went to an offense that really wants to run the ball. Three, you went to a quarterback that he ain’t giving you opportunities to make 50/50 plays, at least he hasn’t shown that he’s gonna do that.”

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The Jalen Reagor Label

Where does it come from?

Eagles fans know the name well because Reagor was added to the team in 2020, one round before Jalen Hurts was drafted.

Reagor was selected 21st overall by Philadelphia. Many Eagles fans wanted Justin Jefferson at the time. The Eagles gambled on the TCU star, and they quickly realized that they lost.

Over two seasons, Reagor caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns with the Eagles. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick.

Makai Lemon’s NCAA Run

During his three-season run at USC, Lemon appeared in 33 games. In his freshman season, he appeared in only nine games.

In that time, Lemon caught six passes for 88 yards as a freshman. During his sophomore season, Lemon started six out of 12 games. He came up with 52 catches, going for 764 yards, and scoring three touchdowns.

During the 2025 NCAA season, Lemon started 11 out of 12 games. He caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Eagles acquired Lemon with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.