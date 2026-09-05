Eagles Make Big DeVonta Smith Announcement Before Week 1

With the 2026 NFL season officially set to begin next weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles announced their captains for the upcoming season. The star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was celebrated for being a part of the group.

It’s not Smith’s first run at being a captain for the Eagles. Ahead of the 2023 season, Smith was voted as a captain. Over the next two seasons, Smith was excluded from the group.

The decision not to have Smith as a captain in 2025 became a controversial one. As the disgruntled wide receiver AJ Brown sported a captain’s patch throughout the year, many believed that Smith should’ve had the leadership role coming from the wideout group.

These days, Brown is no longer with the team. After a turbulent 2025 campaign, Brown received his wish to get traded to the New England Patriots back in June. Smith slides into Brown’s spot as the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver.

DeVonta Smith’s NFL Run

The 27-year-old wide receiver entered the NFL in 2021. He was the No. 10 pick for the Eagles out of Alabama during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith has appeared in 80 games since his rookie season began. Smith has turned in a 1,000-yard season on three different occasions. Last year, Smith caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Group Of Captains

In addition to Smith, the Eagles have named six other captains

On offense, the Eagles have the quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, and two offensive linemen, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson, in leadership roles.

On the defensive side, the Eagles named the linebacker Zack Baun and the defensive tackle Jordan Davis as captains.