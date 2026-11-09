Eagles Trade $78 Million DT to AFC Contender in Blockbuster Move

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a blockbuster trade, sending star defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 1st-round pick.

“Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.”

“BREAKING: The Eagles are trading DT Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a a package that includes a first round pick, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “A monster move by Jacksonville to acquire one of the NFL’s top young DTs.”

The Eagles selected Davis with a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he was a key part of their Super Bowl-winning team following the 2024 season. He signed a 3-year, $78 million contract extension with the Eagles in March.

“Few things to consider on Jordan Davis deal: Jags pay for quality player and contract,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account. “Owe reasonable $18.9M-$26M-$26M from 27-29 w/ no signing bonus. Eagles value Moro Ojomo, who had trade interest. Paying him long term with Jalen Carter and Davis on books difficult. Now, easier.”

“Thank you for everything, JD,” the Eagles wrote on their official X account.

Eagles Have Massive Haul of Draft Picks

After trading for Davis, the Eagles have an incredible haul of draft picks moving forward.

“The Eagles now have: Two 2027 first-round picks, two 2028 first-round picks, two 2028 second-round picks, and two 2029 second-round picks,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday. “The Jaguars, meanwhile, are all in on the present.”

The Eagles are 2-7 after losing their seventh consecutive game to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Davis’ Production Not in Line With Trade Value

While Davis is getting paid a ton of money and has the respect of his peers, of course, when we look at what he’s done in 2026 … he seems pretty average. And not enough for a 1st-round pick.

In 9 games, Davis has 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks—with his first half-sack coming against the Panthers. Those numbers hardly jump off the page.