Eagles Get Bold Statement on Playoff Chances Before Bears Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to start running away with the NFC East starting in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Each team in the division have their own problems. The Dallas Cowboys can’t run the ball, their defense is struggling, and the New York Giants and Washington Commanders don’t have their starting quarterback.

This is the opportunity for the Eagles to run away with the divison. Many believe that there is no reason for this team to not make a run for the divison title and make the postseason.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff Chances Revealed

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport looked at the playoff chances for multiple teams. For the Eagles, Davenport thinks they have a 90% chance to do it.

“When the season began, it appeared that the NFC East was going to be a lot more competitive than it was in 2025. Two weeks in, it will be a huge upset if the Philadelphia Eagles don’t win the division for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The Dallas Cowboys can’t play defense—again. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders both watched their starting quarterback go down with a major injury last week. It’s not that the Eagles don’t have issues of their own. The offense has been inconsistent to this point in the season. An Eagles pass rush that is perennially among the NFL’s best has struggled to generate pressure, with just three sacks over the season’s first two games. Still, the Eagles have a much better defense than the Cowboys, and the Commanders and Giants are toast. The division is theirs for the taking.”

The Eagles are off to a 2-0 start to the season, winning both games by a combined six points. It took late game plays to help them win, but they stand alone in the NFC East standings.

Eagles Looking to Secure NFC East Early

Dallas is the only team right now that poses any kind of threat to the Eagles at the moment. The Cowboys have their problems with the running game and defense, but it still feels as though Philly has the advantage.

That doesn’t mean the Eagles don’t have their own problems. Philly is trying to get their own running game going and their offensive line is struggling. One defense, the safety position is missing too many tackles. Injuries also have the Eagles concerned early in the season.

Regardless, this Eagles team still has a good chance of running the tables in the division. They would like to get back in the playoffs for a sixth straight season. Anything short of that and it could be big trouble for members of the organization.