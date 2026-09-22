Eagles Get Bold Trade Demand After Brutal Showing vs Titans

For a brief moment, the safety spot didn’t seem like a position of need for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Two weeks into the regular season, that’s no longer the case.

After reviewing the tape from the Week 2 matchup between the Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski made a bold statement that is hard to ignore.

“The Eagles need to trade for a safety,” the insider said, sharing a clip of a late-game Titans run, which put a spotlight on poor tackling and questionable effort from the safety position.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they are 2-0 through two weeks of action, but they are flawed. Even on the defensive side of the ball, which was their strong side for all of 2025, the Eagles have issues.

Going into training camp, the safety position was questionable. The Eagles lost Reed Blankenship, and they were considering a move back for Cooper DeJean.

Most insiders and reporters with a close look noted that the safety position seemed more secure after seeing the team in action. Opinions have the right to be changed, though, and the Eagles’ safety concerns are clear.

Eagles Depth At Safety

The Eagles have rolled with Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba through two weeks.

Both players are at two different points of their careers. Epps, 30, has been in the NFL since 2019. He first joined the Eagles that year and played with the team through the 2022 season.

Epps was a part of the Eagles’ NFC Championship-winning defense in 2022. After his stint with the Eagles, he went to the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2025, Epps signed with the New England Patriots, but was cut before making the final roster. He signed back with the Eagles for a second stint.

Mukuba is a former second-round pick for the Eagles. Last season, he debuted with the team out of Texas. In 11 games, Mukuba showed promise with 46 tackles, two pass deflections, and two interceptions.

He spent a chunk of the season recovering from an injury. With Mukuba back, he’s looking to find that early spark again.

It might be too early for the Eagles to look for Mukuba and Epps replacements, but they certainly won’t be able to roll with the duo all year long if that’s how it looks.