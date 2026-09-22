Eagles Bracing For Loss Of 25-Year-Old CB To Atlanta Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t intentionally make room on their practice squad on Tuesday, September 22, to acquire the former Pro Bowler Kenny Moore.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles are anticipating the loss of the cornerback Robert Longerbeam.

“Another piece of the Kenny Moore puzzle: the Eagles are said to be losing practice squad CB Robert Longerbeam to another team,” McManus reported on X.

“Moore gives them a veteran presence and offers positional versatility.”

The Eagles Make A Series Of Moves

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Atlanta Falcons are working to sign Longerbeam to their active roster.

Recently, the Falcons lost AJ Terrell to an injury. As a result, he was placed on the injured reserve, which opened up space for somebody like Longerbeam to join the squad.

The Eagles initially signed Longerbeam after the preseason. On September 1, he was added to the practice squad after failing to make the Baltimore Ravens‘ final roster.

Longerbeam is a former Rutgers standout who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Eagles Add Kenny Moore

The Eagles need help in the secondary, specifically at safety. The addition of Moore is notable, but he doesn’t exactly fit the bill.

One report suggested that Moore could be helpful as a safety or a nickel cornerback. In the latter case, that could move Cooper DeJean back, where the All-Pro could help bolster the safety unit.

But Moore’s chances of making it to the active roster are unclear at the moment. With the loss of Longerbeam, Moore is simply a replacement for the time being.

Since 2017, Moore has been in the NFL. He played with the Indianapolis Colts through the 2025 season, appearing in 132 games.

Moore has racked up 649 tackles, 68 pass deflections, and 21 interceptions throughout his career.