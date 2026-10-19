Ex-Eagles Star Applies Pressure On Nick Sirianni With Shocking Statement

It’s clear the Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a down year. After starting the 2026 NFL season with a 2-0 record, they are now in a four-game hole.

Following a disappointing loss against the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday in Week 6, it’s starting to get uncomfortable for some key Eagles coaches and players.

The head coach Nick Sirianni is surely going to feel his seat getting hot if the Eagles don’t start to turn it around.

The former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham expressed why he believes that it’s a disappointing scenario for Sirianni and the Eagles this year.

Changes Are Catching Up

“We just don’t have enough time to get together. We got the [Sean McVays] that’s been there, and he’s calling the plays. The quarterback and that relationship, they know each other. [The Eagles] got new daddies every year,” Graham said on the PHLY postgame show on Sunday.

“New people coming in and saying this is how I run it, and this is how I do it. Kellen Moore came in, and we got it together. Some, it takes a little longer. I just wish we had the stability. Tanner [McKee] has been here two or three years already, he’s had different coordinators. Jalen [Hurts], same thing! So many different people came in.”

The Eagles have famously changed offensive coordinators every year with Nick Sirianni as the head coach. He initially called plays for the Eagles early on, but he eventually gave up that power when the offense struggled.

Some coordinators came to the Eagles and thrived–earning promotions with a different team. Others have been let go due to their inability to get the Eagles to where they need to go.

Writing On The Wall?

Since Sirianni lost his title as a play-caller before, it takes away some of his value as a head coach. Now that the Eagles’ offense is struggling for the second straight year, they could use help in the play-calling department. However, Sirianni has shown before that he cannot be the solution there.

In Graham’s eyes, the writing might be on the wall if this offense doesn’t turn it around.

“It sucks because I love Nick, but I can see the writing on the wall if things don’t go good this year,” Graham added. “It’s like, who do you replace him with? He’s a great motivator. Somebody that’s always on the details, and the details are not showing up as they have in the previous years.”

Graham also added an interesting tidbit about former Eagles OC Kellen Moore, suggesting that players believed Moore could’ve taken over the head coach position in 2025 after he showed what he could do as a play-caller in 2024, when the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“We all know down years happen, but the way it is now, you get these coordinators as head coaches. Nick, with him being relieved of his duties and calling plays, man, you’re just not going to want all of those guys to come in right off the rip because they could be potentially taking your job. I thought that when we won the Super Bowl it was going to be something crazy happening with [Kellen Moore], but he took the Saints [job],” Graham said.

Clearly, Moore was no longer an option for the Eagles. His replacement in Philly (Kevin Patullo) did not succeed. Currently, Sean Mannion is struggling to impress as well. At some point, the Eagles are going to have to look at Sirianni as part of the problem. In Graham’s eyes, the writing is on the wall.