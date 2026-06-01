Philadelphia Eagles Legend’s Future In Question As Contract Officially Expires

With June 1 officially here, all eyes are glued to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ trade saga with the star wide receiver, AJ Brown.

However, the date holds particular significance for another franchise star. Brandon Graham’s contract will officially terminate.

The Eagles still have Graham listed as a member of their roster, but he hasn’t been active in team activities, for obvious reasons. For starters, OTAs are voluntary. And with Graham’s future beyond June 1 in question, there’s no telling if he’ll be on the team or not for the 2026 NFL season.

Philadelphia Eagles Legend’s Contract Officially Expires

Following the 2024 NFL season, Graham entered the offseason with his future up in the air. Eventually, he announced his retirement.

The star pass rusher kick-started a media career but reached a point where he wanted to tease a comeback. It didn’t remain a tease for long.

Months after his March 18 retirement press conference, Graham signed with the Eagles. He was officially back on the roster on October 20, 2025.

Graham and the Eagles have to figure out soon if they will continue the partnership or if No. 55 will go unworn in 2026.

Brandon Graham’s History With The Eagles

As a 2010 first-round pick (13th overall) out of Michigan, Graham had a slow start to his NFL career.

Playing in a difficult market in Philly, Graham had a hard time satisfying the team’s fan base early on. Through his first three seasons, Graham had just 8.5 sacks. It wasn’t until later in his career that Graham started becoming a fan favorite.

The 2017 season was legendary for Graham. In 15 games, he came up with 47 tackles and 9.5 sacks. He forced a fumble with a strip-sack on Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, which set the Eagles up for an opportunity to expand their lead before winning it all for the first time in Eagles history.

Seven years later, Graham helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl. He is one of a few Eagles players to have been a part of two successful runs for the Lombardi Trophy, along with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. When Graham called it a career, he walked away with one Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod.

At this point, Graham has totaled 495 tackles, 79.5 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles in 215 games.

Key Eagles News With OTAs Wrapping Up

The Brandon Graham situation is an important one to keep an eye on.

If the star pass rusher wants to return for another season in the NFL, he’s likely only willing to do so for the Eagles. There isn’t a reason to rush for Philadelphia. Graham is more than familiar with the organization and could be added deeper into the offseason.

As for the AJ Brown saga, that could wrap up very soon. Many rumors have suggested that a deal between the Eagles and the New England Patriots is close. Right now, life after AJ is all Eagles fans seem to be thinking about. Once that’s settled, the Eagles can finally look forward without the drama that situation brings.