Insider Names Eagles as Team Who Could Try to ‘Stash’ QB Brendan Sorsby

The Philadelphia Eagles are as forward-thinking an NFL organization as there is, which is why they could get in on the Brendan Sorsby sweepstakes.

NFL Media insider Tom Pelissero spelled out the case for Sorsby to land in Philadelphia, if the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman decide to take a flier on the controversial former college QB in the upcoming NFL Supplemental Draft.

Sorsby, of course, was initially barred from college football after he admitted to gambling more than $90,000 on his own team at Indiana. He had gone to rehab for a gambling addiction and was set to play the 2026 season at Texas Tech before he was initially banned by the NCAA then reinstated.

Instead, Sorsby entered the NFL supplemental draft and will be available for all 32 teams at a predetermined date. The supplemental draft will happen before Eagles training camp opens July 22 in Philadelphia.

NFL Insider: Eagles Could ‘Stash’ Brendan Sorsby

The Eagles have had success with reclamation projects, and they could be in the market for a quarterback after Jalen Hurts’ uneven 2026 season.

That led Pelissero to spell out how Sorsby could be the Eagles’ potential future franchise QB.

“Think about teams like the Eagles, who may just want to stash a really talented quarterback,” Pelissero said. “There’s still a ton of intrigue and several questions left to go.

According to Pelissero, Sorsby is set to host all interested NFL teams at a pro day July 10 near his home in Denton, Texas. Though a high second-round pick could be used to land Sorsby, Pelissero seems to think some QB-needy teams could pony up a 2027 first-round pick to land his talent.

“Multiple people mentioned to me if Brendan Sorsby had been in the 2026 draft, there was a conversation about whether or not he could have been QB1,” Pelissero said suggesting he could have been selected ahead of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. “That may not be the consensus, but all it takes is one team, and the fact the talent alone and his skill set puts him into that category tells you this guy would’ve been a first-round pick in 2027.

“Any team with a short- or medium- or long-term quarterback need at least has to have the conversation.”

What is the NFL Supplemental Draft, and What do the Eagles Need to do to get Brendan Sorsby in it?

Supplemental drafts are rare, and they work secretively, since organizations effectively bid using future draft picks, in this case 2027, on a player whose college eligibility changed after the draft-declaration deadline.

There hasn’t been supplemental draft in the NFL in seven years, when the Arizona Cardinals spent a fifth-round pick on Jalen Thompson, a safety from Washington State.

The last quarterback to be chosen in a supplemental draft was Terrelle Pryor, who had his eligibility revoked after he received improper benefits at Ohio State in 2011. The last first-round pick spent was when the New York Giants took quarterback Dave Brown from Duke.

There have been success stories from the supplemental draft. The Eagles landed wide receiver Cris Carter with a fourth-round pick from Ohio State in 1987, though he went onto a Hall of Fame career with the Minnesota Vikings after then-Eagles coach Buddy Ryan released him and uttered the now-infamous phrase “all he does is catch touchdowns.”

So if Roseman deems Sorsby a first-round talent, or simply wants to try and land the QB, he could bid a first-round pick on him in hopes of trumping rival bids. The Eagles expect to be picking in the late first round anyway, which gives their pick more of a second-round value.