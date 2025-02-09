Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Met His Wife Brett Cantwell in Kansas City

  • 32 Shares
  • Updated
nick sirianni wife
Getty
Brett Sirianni and Nick Sirianni with their son.

Brett Cantwell Siranni is the wife of Nick Sirianni, the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sirianni’s Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025, for Super Bowl 2025.

According to People Magazine, Sirianni has been married to his wife since 2013. They have three kids together.

Here’s what you need to know about Sirianni’s wife:

1. Nick Sirianni Met His Wife Brett Cantwell Sirianni in Kansas City

Nick Sirianni

GettyFormer Eagles punter Brett Kern is retiring after 15 seasons.

Although he’s now competing against Kansas City’s team, that’s where Sirianni met his wife, when he was a coach for the Chiefs, according to The Athletic.

“Obviously, meeting my wife there, that will always be a special place to us because of that,” Sirianni told The Athletic.

“Then professionally, my first stint in the NFL. Obviously, it was really important both ways. Kansas City is a great town.” He added to The Athletic, “When you have something as significant as meeting your wife there in that city, that place, that time frame, that city is always going to carry a special place in my heart because of that.”

2. Brett Sirianni Was Working as a Teacher When She Met Her Future Husband, Reports Say

nick sirianni wife

Getty(L-R) Brett Sirianni, Jacob Sirianni, and Nick Sirianni attends Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A story on Colts.com describes how the couple met.

“Nick and I met in Kansas City. I was teaching there and he was coaching with the Chiefs,” she told Colts.com, which reported that they “lived in the same apartment complex and ran into each other a few times.”

“I didn’t remember him, but he remembered me,” she said to Colts.com. “He was like, ‘I work with the Chiefs.’ I didn’t care at all.”

They dated for two years after her sister “convinced her to go out with him and he won her over,” Colts.com reported.

3. Nick Sirianni Described His Love for His Family

Nick Sirianni

GettyThe Philadelphia Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern.

In October 2024, Sports Radio WIP shared a photo of Sirianni with his wife and three kids on X.

The station quoted Sirianni as saying, “After a win my kids love going up on that press conference with me…I’ve learned in this game that it’s hard to win and you have to appreciate the wins.”

He added: “My ONLY intention is my love for my family and wanting them to share that moment with me.”

4. The Couple Had Their 1st Child Together in 2015

nick sirianni

GettyNick Sirianni

According to US Weekly, the Siriannis had their first child in 2015, a boy named Jacob, while he was coaching the Chargers.

Two years later, their daughter Taylor Sirianni was born, according to US Weekly.

Miles Sirianni, the couple’s third child, was born in 2020, US Weekly reported.

5. Brett Sirianni Made the Couple’s Wedding Photo Her Instagram Profile Picture

nick sirianni

GettyHead coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles addresses members of the media during the team’s Tuesday media availability ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on February 4, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sirianni doesn’t post about his wife or family on his Instagram page.

Brett Sirianni lives a private life.

She is on Instagram, and the couple’s wedding picture is her profile photo, but the account is privatized.

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Khari Blasingame's headshot K. Blasingame
Ian Book's headshot I. Book
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Nick Gates's headshot N. Gates
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
Charles Harris's headshot C. Harris
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nicholas Morrow's headshot N. Morrow
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Met His Wife Brett Cantwell in Kansas City

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x