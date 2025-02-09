Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Met His Wife Brett Cantwell in Kansas City

Brett Cantwell Siranni is the wife of Nick Sirianni, the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sirianni’s Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025, for Super Bowl 2025.

According to People Magazine, Sirianni has been married to his wife since 2013. They have three kids together.

Here’s what you need to know about Sirianni’s wife:

1. Nick Sirianni Met His Wife Brett Cantwell Sirianni in Kansas City

Although he’s now competing against Kansas City’s team, that’s where Sirianni met his wife, when he was a coach for the Chiefs, according to The Athletic.

“Obviously, meeting my wife there, that will always be a special place to us because of that,” Sirianni told The Athletic.

“Then professionally, my first stint in the NFL. Obviously, it was really important both ways. Kansas City is a great town.” He added to The Athletic, “When you have something as significant as meeting your wife there in that city, that place, that time frame, that city is always going to carry a special place in my heart because of that.”

2. Brett Sirianni Was Working as a Teacher When She Met Her Future Husband, Reports Say

A story on Colts.com describes how the couple met.

“Nick and I met in Kansas City. I was teaching there and he was coaching with the Chiefs,” she told Colts.com, which reported that they “lived in the same apartment complex and ran into each other a few times.”

“I didn’t remember him, but he remembered me,” she said to Colts.com. “He was like, ‘I work with the Chiefs.’ I didn’t care at all.”

They dated for two years after her sister “convinced her to go out with him and he won her over,” Colts.com reported.

3. Nick Sirianni Described His Love for His Family

In October 2024, Sports Radio WIP shared a photo of Sirianni with his wife and three kids on X.

The station quoted Sirianni as saying, “After a win my kids love going up on that press conference with me…I’ve learned in this game that it’s hard to win and you have to appreciate the wins.”

He added: “My ONLY intention is my love for my family and wanting them to share that moment with me.”

4. The Couple Had Their 1st Child Together in 2015

According to US Weekly, the Siriannis had their first child in 2015, a boy named Jacob, while he was coaching the Chargers.

Two years later, their daughter Taylor Sirianni was born, according to US Weekly.

Miles Sirianni, the couple’s third child, was born in 2020, US Weekly reported.

5. Brett Sirianni Made the Couple’s Wedding Photo Her Instagram Profile Picture

Sirianni doesn’t post about his wife or family on his Instagram page.

Brett Sirianni lives a private life.

She is on Instagram, and the couple’s wedding picture is her profile photo, but the account is privatized.