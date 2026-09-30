Eagles Bring Back Training Camp Castoff Ahead of Week 4 vs. Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles are back at work after a disappointing 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 action.

Philly is focused on fixing major mistakes on offense and defense. They are focused on cleaning up turnovers and fixing missed tackles.

The Eagles also needed to make roster moves before Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams to add depth. They already promoted Kenny Moore from the practice squad to the active roster. That leaves a spot open for a familiar face to reunite with them.

Philadelphia Eagles Bring Back Former Defender

On social media, the Eagles announced that they have brought re-signed defensive tackle Gabe Hall to the roster. Hall was with the franchise during training camp, but was a part of their roster cutdown.

“Originally signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent out of Baylor in 2024, Hall made his NFL debut in 2025 in the season-opening win over the Cowboys, playing five snaps on defense,” the Eagles’ press release said. “The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle was also called up for the 2025 Week 6 matchup with the Giants, but has spent the majority of his first two seasons on the practice squad.”

Eagles Bring Back Defensive Tackle Gabe Hall

While this won’t break much news in the sports world, it’s a nice return for Hall to the City of Brotherly Love. He has been a popular player within the team at both the coaching and player levels.

During training camp last year, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised Hall’s work ethic. Fangio saw Hall as a great player to have in practice and was continuously getting better.

The Eagles most likely won’t have Hall on the field in any games unless he gets injured. Philly’s only real concern is Jalen Carter’s wrist, but he’ll still be able to practice and play on it.

After making that move, the focus shifts to the Rams for an important Week 4 matchup. Both teams are coming off a Week 3 loss and need to bounce back in a big way.

Los Angeles is probably more desperate since they are 1-2 on the year. The Eagles hold strong at 2-1, but in a city with a ton of pressure, it feels like a losing record.

It’s already been a long week for the Eagles, and that trend will continue throughout the next few days leading up to kickoff. On a short week, Philly needs to respond in a big way if they want to get the season back on track before it goes off the rails.