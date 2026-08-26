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Eagles’ 29-Year-Old WR Gets Bad Prediction Before Final Preseason Game

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NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 29: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with his teammates in the tunnel prior to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles enter the final days of the NFL preseason, they are gearing up to make some tough roster decisions.

One of their standout special teamers could receive bad news due to an intriguing group of wide receivers who may end up taking six spots on the depth chart.

Eagles’ 29-Year-Old WR Gets Bad Prediction Before Final Preseason Game

Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images)

On ESPN’s final roster prediction for the Eagles, the veteran wide receiver Britain Covey is predicted to miss the cut.

According to Tim McManus, DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, and Elijah Moore could all push Covey out of the picture in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 11: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

That’s a tough scenario for the speedy wideout, who was described as bringing a “unique skill set to the table.”

The 29-year-old has experience on the Eagles, playing with them since 2022, but his struggles with availability in recent seasons might play a major part in keeping him off the final roster this year.

Britain Covey’s NFL Career

Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a punt during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Coming out of Utah, Covey went undrafted in 2022. He was picked up by the Eagles to be a return specialist as a rookie.

In 44 games, Covey was targeted 18 times. Over his career, he has produced 13 catches for 96 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 25: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eaglesruns with the ball against the Washington Commanders defense during the fourth quarter at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On special teams, Covey fielded 79 punts for an average of 11.3 yards per return. His longest return went for 54 yards.

In the kick return game, Covey averaged 22.6 yards per return, taking on 16 of them.

Ultimately, the Eagles’ final decision is unknown. In the coming days, Covey will find out whether he’s set to stick with the Eagles for the fifth season in a row, or if he’s going to search for a new team in free agency.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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