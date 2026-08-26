As the Philadelphia Eagles enter the final days of the NFL preseason, they are gearing up to make some tough roster decisions.

One of their standout special teamers could receive bad news due to an intriguing group of wide receivers who may end up taking six spots on the depth chart.

Eagles’ 29-Year-Old WR Gets Bad Prediction Before Final Preseason Game

On ESPN’s final roster prediction for the Eagles, the veteran wide receiver Britain Covey is predicted to miss the cut.

According to Tim McManus, DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, and Elijah Moore could all push Covey out of the picture in Philadelphia.

That’s a tough scenario for the speedy wideout, who was described as bringing a “unique skill set to the table.”

The 29-year-old has experience on the Eagles, playing with them since 2022, but his struggles with availability in recent seasons might play a major part in keeping him off the final roster this year.

Britain Covey’s NFL Career

Coming out of Utah, Covey went undrafted in 2022. He was picked up by the Eagles to be a return specialist as a rookie.

In 44 games, Covey was targeted 18 times. Over his career, he has produced 13 catches for 96 yards. He hasn’t scored a touchdown.

On special teams, Covey fielded 79 punts for an average of 11.3 yards per return. His longest return went for 54 yards.

In the kick return game, Covey averaged 22.6 yards per return, taking on 16 of them.

Ultimately, the Eagles’ final decision is unknown. In the coming days, Covey will find out whether he’s set to stick with the Eagles for the fifth season in a row, or if he’s going to search for a new team in free agency.