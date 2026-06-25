Eagles’ $51 Million Free Agent Bust Lights Into Philly’s Coaching Staff & Fans

Maybe, at this point, it would be better if Bryce Huff just kept his feelings on his time with the Philadelphia Eagles to himself moving forward.

Huff has been vocal about his dislike for Philadelphia in the past, and his recent comments during an appearance on the Caps Off Podcast made it clear the feeling was mutual for almost his entire time in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Eagles spent big on Huff in free agency before the 2024 season with a 3-year, $51 million contract. Huff struggled through injuries and poor play on the way to just 2.5 sacks after racking up 10.0 sacks for the New York Jets in 2023. By the time the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Huff wasn’t even allowed to suit up for the game.

The Eagles traded Huff to the 49ers for a conditional 2026 5th-round pick in June 2025, and he retired after 1 season in San Francisco.

Huff, 27, was asked when he knew the vibes were off after he joined the Eagles, and the answer might surprise some.

“The first week of training camp,” Huff said. “For the fans, especially, they take pride in going after people. They know they’re (assholes). It’s cool to have a Super Bowl ring, and it’s cool to say I was part of a Super Bowl-winning team, but the way that went down, like the way I found out I wasn’t playing (in the Super Bowl), I lost so much respect for the people involved.”

Before Retirement, Huff Likely Salary Cap Casualty

Had Huff not retired to start a company focused on preventing fires in lithium-ion batteries, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put him on a list of likely salary cap casualties this offseason.

In an interesting twist, Huff’s final NFL game was a win over the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round. In his lone season with the 49ers, he had 30 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 6 TFL, and 15 QB hits. Those are the type of numbers that would have likely kept him in Philadelphia for another season.

“Huff is still a productive player, but he’s owed $16.9 million (in 2026) by the 49ers, who might need to put that money elsewhere,” Barnwell wrote on March 2. “Huff is small and unimposing enough for opponents to attack him in the run game, but he’s fast around the edge and even has surprising power at times as a pass rusher. A reunion with former Jets and 49ers coach Robert Saleh might be in the cards, even after the Titans agreed to acquire fellow ex-Jets edge Jermaine Johnson via trade last week.”

Huff Lit Into Eagles Following Trade

Following the trade, Huff went off on the Eagles during an interview with The SFNiners YouTube Channel.

“There’s a plethora of things that went down,” Huff said in April 2025. “I don’t wanna get into specifics. Being in the league for five years, I kinda knew what it felt like for me to be in a good situation. I gotta look out for myself and do what I think is best. I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season, probably even training camp if I’m being honest. So when everything popped off, it was just like ‘Yeah, all right let’s get to work.’”

With Huff having thrown Philadelphia’s coaching staff and fans under the bus, Philly’s sports media ranks came to their defense.

“My guess is that this type of attitude and lack of accountability is why Bryce Huff retired and called it a career less than two years later,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account on June 25.