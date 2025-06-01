Eagles Insider Predicts What Compensation May Actually Look Like For Bryce Huff

The Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly decided to cut their losses on edge rusher Bryce Huff, whom the team signed to a 3 year, $51 million deal during last season’s free agency period.

Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the team was working towards agreeing a trade to send Huff to the San Francisco 49ers, reuniting the former Jet with his old head coach, new 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh.

ESPN sources: 49ers and Eagles are working to finalize a trade that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick. The trade cannot and would not be processed until after June 1. But both sides are working to make it happen, and Huff already has reworked… pic.twitter.com/FJeGc9Cfwx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2025

Eagles Predicted To Get Less Than A ‘Mid Round’ Pick For Huff Despite Reports

And despite it being reported that a “mid round pick” will be the compensation – presumably somewhere between a late third and early fifth round pick, it seems like the Eagles may be getting a little less than originally presumed.

Eagles reporter, Anthony DiBona, believes that ultimately the team will receive closer to a sixth round pick in exchange for Huff’s services – and perhaps not until 2027.

The longer we wait for the exact draft pick that the Eagles received for Bryce Huff, the more likely it becomes that the “mid round pick” label was a bit of a generous description. My guess is that it’ll be a conditional sixth-round pick, possibly not until the 2027 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/kA6jkFqU5t — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) May 31, 2025

“The longer we wait for the exact draft pick that the Eagles received for Bryce Huff,” DiBona wrote on X, “the more likely it becomes that the “mid round pick” label was a bit of a generous description.”

“My guess is that it’ll be a conditional sixth-round pick, possibly not until the 2027 NFL Draft.”

Eagles May Only Receive A Deferred Sixth Round Pick For Bryce Huff

Coming off of a 2.5 sack season in which he was not even active for Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Bryce Huff’s value was not sky high.

In fact, much of the reason for his original $51 million deal was a projection from his time in New York: Huff managed 10 sacks at the Jets in 2023, despite not starting a single game on what was a stacked defensive line.

But alas, the gamble did not pay off, and Huff’s departure is all but confirmed to be imminent.

Part of the reason that the Eagles may only get a very low draft pick in return is financially related; the team saves only around $250,000 by cutting him this season, whereas they can save almost $8 million by trading him. If the Niners are willing all – or at least most of that cap number – then it makes sense that to resolving compensation to acquire him will be diminished.

Even though the Eagles are down multiple forces off the edge in Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, who both departed in free agency, sometimes a fresh start is what’s need – for both the player and the team.