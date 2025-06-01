Bryce Huff Sent Telling Message on Instagram After Eagles Traded Him

Robert Saleh got the reunion he desired this week when the San Francisco 49ers sent a future Day 3 draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for pass rusher Bryce Huff.

Saleh, once again the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, previously oversaw Huff’s career-best season in 2023, when both were with the New York Jets. After what can only be described as a rough 2024 campaign in Philly, Huff is back with a DC he clearly values.

A wrist injury limited Huff to just 12 games, in which he managed only 2.5 sacks and 13 total tackles. Despite being on the roster for the Eagles’ Super Bowl 59 run, he was inactive for the title game, capping off a frustrating year.

After news of the trade broke, Huff took to Instagram to share a few pics in his story. One photo featured him sitting in Eagles gear giving the camera a peace sign. The second was an image of him celebrating a play clad in a Jets jersey.

Bryce Huff’s Message on Instagram Put a Cap on Disappointing Stint With Philadelphia Eagles

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis by the Jets in 2020, Huff quickly carved out a role as a situational pass rusher thanks to his explosiveness off the edge. Over four seasons in New York, he accumulated 17.5 sacks, with his breakout campaign coming in 2023.

That season, Huff finished with 10.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits. He also had an elite 22.9% pass-rush win rate, which ranked third among all edge rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and head coach Saleh, Huff thrived in the Jets’ wide-nine alignment, which allowed him to focus on what he does best: pin his ears back and get after the quarterback.

In 2024, Huff cashed in on his breakout by signing a three-year, $51.1 million contract with the Eagles. The deal was seen as a major win for a player who had once been fighting for a roster spot.

But his tenure in Philadelphia never quite took off. He struggled to find the same success in Vic Fangio’s 3-4 system, which often requires pass rushers to play more conservatively and set the edge against the run—roles that don’t align with his strengths.

More on Huff’s Fit With the 49ers, Robert Saleh

The 49ers, eager to add pass-rush depth behind Nick Bosa and rookie Mykel Williams, viewed Huff as an ideal scheme fit. His speed and pass-rushing efficiency make him a natural fit in San Francisco’s attacking 4-3 front.

According to ESPN, the Eagles agreed to eat $9.05 million of Huff’s guaranteed money, making the move cap-friendly for the 49ers, who will pay just $7.95 million.

This trade was about more than numbers, though. It was about fit. Huff didn’t look like himself at all while with the Eagles. That may change with the scenery.

San Francisco plans to deploy Huff primarily as a designated pass rusher, minimizing his run defense responsibilities. With his familiarity in Saleh’s system and the opportunity to work alongside one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in Bosa, Huff has a real shot at bouncing back and making a significant impact in 2025.