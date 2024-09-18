Eagles Urged to Target $59 Million Former All-Pro to Fix ‘Ongoing Issues’

The Philadelphia Eagles attempted to improved their secondary with cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean through the draft and by bringing back safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson this past offseason. But that did little to help the Eagles late in the fourth quarter of Week 2.

For the third time in their last nine games, the Eagles allowed the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of regulation against the Atlanta Falcons.

Obviously, Philadelphia still possesses problems in the back end of its defense. To address it, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued on September 18 that the team should target 2-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker.

“Given their ongoing issues in the secondary, the Eagles should be very interested in trying to pry Budda Baker away from Arizona,” wrote Knox. “Philly has a solid safety tandem in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, but Baker is a versatile defender who could thrive in Vic Fangio’s disguised-coverage schemes.”

Baker made first-team All-Pro in 2017 and 2020. He also made second-team All-Pro in 2021 and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Baker made the Pro Bowl team last season with 87 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss in 12 contests.

He signed a 4-year, $59 million contract extension with the Cardinals in August 2020.

How Budda Baker Could Help the Eagles Secondary

Baker only started seven games as a rookie in 2017 after he was a second-round pick for the Cardinals. But he still made first-team All-Pro with 74 combined tackles, 7 passes defenses and 2 forced fumbles.

In 2018, Baker became a regular starter in Arizona’s secondary. He has started at least 12 contests every season since then.

He led the NFL with 104 solo tackles in 2019. He’s reached the 100-tackle plateau four times and intercepted seven passes.

Baker has been a Pro Bowler every year except 2018.

That kind of veteran could be very useful to the Eagles secondary, which is looking to steady itself after another disappointing finish to a game in Week 2. Philadelphia allowed quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw for 70 passing yards on a 65-second drive that resulted in the game-winning touchdown for the Falcons in the final minute on September 16.

Gardner-Johnson returned to play safety for the Eagles this offseason. He was tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in Philadelphia during 2022.

But Gardner-Johnson has some position flexibility. He played about a quarter of his defensive snaps in the slot during the 2022 season. So, Gardner-Johnson could move into more of a nickel cornerback role if the Eagles added Baker.

That would give the Eagles more experience overall on the field in their secondary. In theory, such a move could prevent what happened Monday night from occurring again.

Potential Obstacles in the Eagles Trading for Baker

Knox has floated Baker has a trade candidate for quite some time because of his contract situation.

“Few teams couldn’t use Baker on the back end of their defense,” Knox wrote. “The caveat for interested teams is that acquiring him would likely necessitate a contract extension.

“Baker has been the subject of trade speculation ever since he requested a new deal or a trade last offseason—though he ultimately agreed to a pay bump over his final two years instead.”

Baker told AZ Central’s Theo Mackie on July 26 that he is focused on what he can control. Seemingly, Baker has moved past his contract situation.

That could help Arizona move the veteran safety before the trade deadline. But there’s another potential obstacle for teams considering a trade for Baker — the Cardinals have been competitive through two weeks this season.

Arizona has opened the season 1-1, and its loss was on the east coast against what appears to be the better-than-expected Buffalo Bills.

If the Cardinals are involved in the NFC playoff race in late October, Baker might not be on the trade block for the Eagles or any other team.