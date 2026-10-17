If the Philadelphia Eagles can’t bounce back soon, they might be forced to move some valuable veterans at the trade deadline.

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Eagles planned to compete for a Super Bowl. In the midst of a three-game skid, injuries are racking up on both sides of the ball, and the star quarterback Jalen Hurts is facing a potential long-term absence.

It’s becoming clear that it might not be the Eagles’ year. If more evidence continues to pop up in the coming weeks, then some veterans could hit the block. The cornerback Riq Woolen will be an obvious trade candidate if the Eagles take the selling road.

Buffalo Bills Tabbed As Logical Trade Partner For Eagles’ Star CB

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice recently jotted down a handful of names who fit the bill of being a trade candidate from the Eagles this year.

Woolen is seen as an obvious one-year rental for the Eagles, seeing as though he’s on a short-term deal and driving up his value.

“This offseason they’re very likely to sign Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to lucrative contract extensions. They’re not going to be able to afford to also keep Woolen,” Kempski said.

“He has played well for the Eagles this season, and there are always contenders on the hunt for help at corner at the deadline.”

The estimated trade value comes in at a third-round pick, with the Buffalo Bills tabbed as a logical trade partner, along with the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Denver Broncos.

The Bills remain one of the top teams in the NFL, but they could use some more experience at the position. The 27-year-0ld Woolen has four full seasons under his belt, with 58 starts out of 69 appearances throughout his career.

This season, Woolen has formed one of the top cornerback duos on the opposite side of the All-Pro, Quinyon Mitchell. In five games, Woolen has totaled 22 tackles and three pass deflections.

The Eagles haven’t reached the point where they are ready to sell, but if they change course, Woolen could be one of the first players that contenders all for.