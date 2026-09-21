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Eagles Get Caleb Williams Injury Update Before Facing Bears

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Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 20: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

As the Chicago Bears faced the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran quarterback Caleb Williams went down with an injury scare.

Next week, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to pay a visit to the Bears and could potentially face Chicago’s backup quarterback, depending on the Chicago QB’s final diagnosis.

Caleb Williams Injury: What The Eagles Know

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After the Bears’ loss against the Vikings, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson noted that Williams was at least in good spirits after the game, but made it clear that the team won’t know more until Monday, September 21.

Considering the injury was non-contact, that typically suggests knee or achilles—especially considering the pain that Williams was in. However, Johnson confirmed that nothing went wrong with Williams’ knee on the play. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and will get a clear idea of his timeline soon enough.

Philadelphia Eagles Right Now

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Eagles are fresh off another tight win.

In Week 1, the Eagles hosted the Washington Commanders in what became a tough rivalry win. After going 1-0 to begin the season, the Eagles paid a visit to the Tennessee Titans.

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Despite being favorites against the Titans, the Eagles found themselves trailing late in the game. While they needed a field goal to force overtime, the Eagles put together an impressive final drive and went for the win.

The Eagles defeated the Titans 24-20, and moved to 2-0 on the season. They’ll get an additional day of rest, as they visit the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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