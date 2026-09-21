Eagles Get Caleb Williams Injury Update Before Facing Bears

As the Chicago Bears faced the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran quarterback Caleb Williams went down with an injury scare.

Next week, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to pay a visit to the Bears and could potentially face Chicago’s backup quarterback, depending on the Chicago QB’s final diagnosis.

Caleb Williams Injury: What The Eagles Know

After the Bears’ loss against the Vikings, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson noted that Williams was at least in good spirits after the game, but made it clear that the team won’t know more until Monday, September 21.

Considering the injury was non-contact, that typically suggests knee or achilles—especially considering the pain that Williams was in. However, Johnson confirmed that nothing went wrong with Williams’ knee on the play. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and will get a clear idea of his timeline soon enough.

Philadelphia Eagles Right Now

The Eagles are fresh off another tight win.

In Week 1, the Eagles hosted the Washington Commanders in what became a tough rivalry win. After going 1-0 to begin the season, the Eagles paid a visit to the Tennessee Titans.

Despite being favorites against the Titans, the Eagles found themselves trailing late in the game. While they needed a field goal to force overtime, the Eagles put together an impressive final drive and went for the win.

The Eagles defeated the Titans 24-20, and moved to 2-0 on the season. They’ll get an additional day of rest, as they visit the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football in Week 3.