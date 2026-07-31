One big question heading into the 2026 NFL season revolves around Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.

With AJ Brown out of the picture and playing with the New England Patriots, how will Hurts and Smith perform when there is no longer a multi-time All-Pro on the field running routes?

Training camp isn’t a direct reflection of how the season will go, but for the time being, it’s all we have to see. And based on those in the know, the early results are extremely promising.

Eagles Camp Report Crushes Popular Post-AJ Brown Narrative

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the chemistry between Hurts and Smith is already putting the Eagles’ talented secondary to the test.

“Hurts and Smith had more chemistry during 7-on-7s. In fact, it looked like child’s play, even with the receiver up against Quinyon Mitchell. Smith flashed late hands near the sideline on a pass thrown just out of the All-Pro cornerback’s reach,” McLane wrote.

The 2026 NFL season isn’t the first time Hurts will look to Smith as his No. 1 target, but it’s the first time in years. With both players improving their games over time, one should expect to see a much better dynamic between the two as they look to move on without Brown.

Jalen Hurts’ NFL Run

When he became the Eagles’ full-time starter in year two, Hurts threw for 3,144 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

The season after truly getting his feet wet as a starter, Hurts put together an MVP campaign. In 15 games, he threw for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, putting together his first Pro Bowl season.

Last year, Hurts’ season was viewed as a down year. He threw for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. With a new offensive coordinator, the Eagles look forward to seeing what Sean Mannion can do with the quarterback’s versatile skill set.

DeVonta Smith’s Back To No.1

Typically viewed as one of the top No. 2 wideouts in the game, DeVonta Smith is finally back in the driver’s seat for the Eagles’ pass-catching group.

Many believe that a first-time Pro Bowl season is on the way for Smith.

At this stage of his career, Smith has averaged over 1,000 yards per season, along with seven touchdowns. He saw the end zone just four times last year, but posted his third 1,000-yard campaign.