Ex-Eagles Star QB Could Force Vikings To Make Shocking JJ McCarthy Move

Although Carson Wentz’s days of being a full-time starter are well behind him, the former Philadelphia Eagles star is working on becoming the primary backup for the Minnesota Vikings, beating out their high-end draft pick.

The JJ McCarthy madness has been a huge deal out in Minnesota, as the former Michigan star quarterback was drafted No. 10 overall in 2024.

Typically, a top-10 QB selection would get a nod to start within his first few years, but McCarthy is heading into year three with the starting position lost at the gate of the 2026 NFL season.

Kyler Murray was announced as the starting quarterback earlier this month. McCarthy felt like the obvious backup candidate, but the Vikings are seeing something they like out of the former Eagles QB, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

The Latest on Carson Wentz and JJ McCarthy

The two veteran quarterbacks reportedly split second-team reps during practice on Tuesday.

Now, it’s just one day, but there is clearly a reason behind McCarthy sharing reps with Wentz. For the ex-Eagle, it’s a great sign.

As for McCarthy, it gives Florio a reason to believe that the third-year QB could be on the move sometime soon.

“With Max Brosmer also on the roster, McCarthy could be in danger of not being on the roster by Sunday, when the rosters reduce to 53. The Vikings undoubtedly would try to trade him, since the balance of his 2026 pay ($1.075 million) and all of his 2027 compensation ($3.775 million) are fully guaranteed. The Vikings may have to pay a significant chunk of the money in order to facilitate a deal,” Florio wrote.

“Ultimately, the Vikings may have to simply waive McCarthy.”

Carson Wentz Lately

The 33-year-old former Eagle is playing for his sixth team, returning to the Vikings for the second season in a row.

Last year, Wentz started in five games for the Vikings. He threw for 1,216 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Vikings went 2-3 before Wentz went down with an injury.

He is a capable backup who won’t cost the Vikings much at this point in his career.

Before Wentz landed in this position, he was viewed as the Eagles’ franchise quarterback. In 2016, Wentz was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. He was an instant starter for Philadelphia and turned in an MVP-level sophomore effort.

During his fifth season, Wentz lost the starting job to Jalen Hurts after 12 games. He moved on, picking up stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and now the Vikings for the second year in a row.