Former Eagles Starting QB Takes Over for Vikings After Dirty Hit

The Minnesota Vikings have had 1 of the NFL’s embattled quarterback rooms since letting starter Sam Darnold sign with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2024 regular season — things got murkier in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

The Vikings were forced to turn to former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz early after starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray was taken out of the game with a possible concussion.

“JAVON BULLARD WITH AN UNNECESSARY HIT ON KYLER MURRAY IT DOESN’T LOOK GOOD,” Pick 6 Pack wrote on its official X account. “Carson Wentz has replaced the injured Kyler Murray … Prayers to Kyler Murray.”

“Scary scene as Kyler Murray takes a massive hit and stays down after the play,” NFL on CBS wrote on its official X account.

Murray was quickly ruled out of the game — his arms appeared to go into the well-known “fencing” position after the hit.

“Vikings now have ruled out Kyler Murray for the remainder of today’s game,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Vikings 3-Deep QBs All Former 1st-Round Picks

The Vikings have a 3-deep of former 1st-round picks with Murray, Wentz, and 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy.

“We are officially a Carson Wentz injury away from J.J. McCarthy playing in Week 1,” NFL reporter Nikhil Mehta wrote on his official X account.

The Vikings turned to McCarthy as the starter after Darnold went 14-3 in 2024. McCarthy struggled mightily as the starter — with injuries and performance — and the Vikings signed Murray after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Vikings Brought Back Wentz on New Contract

The Vikings brought Wentz back in 2026 after serving as McCarthy’s primary backup in 2025.

“The Vikings are adding QB depth, signing Carson Wentz to a 1-year deal,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Despite significant injury last year, Wentz started five games and kept the team alive. Now, back with JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray.”

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is carving out a lengthy NFL career as a reliable backup after being unceremoniously dumped by the Eagles in favor of current starter and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts.

Wentz made NFL history when he started for the Vikings against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 and became the first quarterback to start for 6 different teams in 6 consecutive seasons.

Wentz started 12 games for the Eagles in 2020, 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, 7 games for the Washington Commanders in 2022, 1 game for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and 1 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.