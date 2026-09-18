Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz Gets Major News For Vikings-Bears Game

The former Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz landed great news on Friday, September 18.

The former No. 2 pick is going to get the nod to start for the Minnesota Vikings.

Carson Wentz Called Up

That training camp battle against JJ McCarthy meant a lot for the ex-Eagle.

Despite the Vikings banking on Kyler Murray being the team’s go-to starting quarterback after years with the Arizona Cardinals, the team quickly had to pivot to utilizing Wentz.

During the Vikings’ Week 1 matchup agaisnt the Green Bay Packers, Murray suffered a concussion. He left the game, which led to the Vikings rolling out Wentz.

The former Eagles quarterback went out and completed 63.2% of his passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Wentz led the Vikings to a shocking 39-22 win over the Packers.

With Murray ruled out of Sunday’s Week 2 action, Wentz has been announced as the starter, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

From The Birds To The Vikings

Wentz has come a long way.

In 2016, the former North Dakota State quarterback was seen as the face of the Eagles’ franchise. He played for the Eagles for five seasons, starting in 68 games. Wentz had a 35-32-1 record with the Eagles. He threw for 16,811 yards, 113 touchdowns, and 50 interceptions.

After his Eagles stint, Wentz went to the Indianapolis Colts for one season. He followed that up with one-year stints on the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, Wentz appeared in five games for the Vikings before going down with an injury. He went 2-3 during that time, with 1,216 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.

On Sunday, Wentz gets a chance to take on the Chicago Bears.