Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz Gets Major News For Vikings-Bears Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants
Getty
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 15: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The former Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz landed great news on Friday, September 18.

The former No. 2 pick is going to get the nod to start for the Minnesota Vikings.

Carson Wentz Called Up

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

That training camp battle against JJ McCarthy meant a lot for the ex-Eagle.

Despite the Vikings banking on Kyler Murray being the team’s go-to starting quarterback after years with the Arizona Cardinals, the team quickly had to pivot to utilizing Wentz.

During the Vikings’ Week 1 matchup agaisnt the Green Bay Packers, Murray suffered a concussion. He left the game, which led to the Vikings rolling out Wentz.

The former Eagles quarterback went out and completed 63.2% of his passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Wentz led the Vikings to a shocking 39-22 win over the Packers.

With Murray ruled out of Sunday’s Week 2 action, Wentz has been announced as the starter, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

From The Birds To The Vikings

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Wentz has come a long way.

In 2016, the former North Dakota State quarterback was seen as the face of the Eagles’ franchise. He played for the Eagles for five seasons, starting in 68 games. Wentz had a 35-32-1 record with the Eagles. He threw for 16,811 yards, 113 touchdowns, and 50 interceptions.

After his Eagles stint, Wentz went to the Indianapolis Colts for one season. He followed that up with one-year stints on the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, Wentz appeared in five games for the Vikings before going down with an injury. He went 2-3 during that time, with 1,216 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions.

On Sunday, Wentz gets a chance to take on the Chicago Bears.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments