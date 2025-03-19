Hi, Subscriber

Former Eagles All-Pro QB Has “Mutual Interest” In Following Ex-Eagle To AFC Team

Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagles have done their fair bit of QB in-and-outs this past offseason in trading Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Dorian Thompson Robinson and a fifth round pick in this year’s upcoming NFL draft.

And Pickett may not be the last one-time Eagle to end up in Cleveland, with Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reporting that there is “mutual interest” between the team and former Philadelphia All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, Carson Wentz.

The much-maligned Wentz, who has been unable to settle down in one spot after being traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a first round pick back in 2021, has spent time on four different teams in each of the past four seasons.

He most recently served as the backup for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City as the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to (ironically) his former team, the Eagles.

Can Carson Wentz Still Be A Starting Quarterback In The NFL?

A difficult end to what was a actually statistically impressive 2021 season with the Colts had the former second-team All-Pro shipped off to the Washington Commanders, where injuries limited him to just seven starts, going 2-5 in the process – before being ultimately released.

His sole start in 2023 for the LA Rams, in a meaningless Week 18 finale against the San Francisco 49ers, provided some hope that he could yet find a role as a major contributor somewhere in the National Football League.

But some of this may have been undone by an uninspiring display in another Week 18 dead-rubber this past year, as the Denver Broncos dominated Wentz and Chiefs 38-0 (albeit against KC’s backups).

What Went Wrong With Wentz In Philadelphia?

The talent has always been undeniable for the North Dakota State alum, who has shown during his best years (2017-2019) that he can be a consistently high-performing, winning quarterback in the league.

A mixture of a lack of confidence and questionable locker room presence has put a major dent in what was initially on track to be an incredibly promising career for the now-32 year old.

Wentz’s ego clearly took a hit after his backup, Nick Foles, won Super Bowl LII with him sidelined by injury – particularly given the construction of Foles’ statue at Lincoln Financial Field in the aftermath of the franchise’s first ever Lombardi Trophy.

But Wentz still managed to play at reasonably high level in the years following, even if never quite hit his initial heights set during the 2017 almost-MVP year.

The real damage came after the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft out of the blue- who despite not explicitly being drafted to replace Wentz, ended up taking his job by the end of his rookie season, and has held on to it ever since.

Despite Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski’s strong reputation as one of the league’s foremost offensive mind and quarterbacks coach, he has not been able to maximize the potentials of any of the last few signal callers he has worked with, with both Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield having played their best ball elsewhere.

Perhaps this could serve as a fresh start for the strong-armed former Eagle – and an opportunity to finally prove that he can once again be a starting QB in the NFL.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

